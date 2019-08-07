Let's Take Over To Return In 2019/20 Due To Overwhelming Success

Applications are now open for the second iteration of Let's Take Over, a skills development program for 15 - 25 year olds which culminates in a one-day take over event at Northcote Town Hall Arts Centre. The program is based on the Young Producers program at Battersea Arts Centre in London and is returning for the second time due to the success of the inaugural program earlier this year.

Designed to help develop the next generation of arts programmers and producers, 10 talented young people across a variety of artistic disciplines receive training over 16 weeks. Participants are supported by industry professionals and receive skills development training covering marketing, budgeting, programming and curation, production logistics and networking.

Participants will be selected in September to begin the program, which will conclude in March 2020 with the 10 young artists 'taking over' the Northcote Town Hall Arts Centre, designing and programming the entire building for a spectacular arts event.

Past participants have seen a significant leap forward in their practice and career since their involvement in 2018/19 including George Lazaris and Klari Agar, who are now studying at the Victorian College of the Arts, and Tré Turner who created Drag of Narrm for Let's Take Over, a showcase of exclusively First Nations' drag artists which subsequently was programmed for dis rupt at Hamer Hall, Arts Centre Melbourne. Tré is also going to be the face of Midsumma's Aboriginal Pride 2020 which was announced at NAIDOC Pride Night on 4 July 2019.

"The entire experience has made me more confident within my ability to create performance and interactive work and has pushed me to continue thinking about art in flexible ways. Also knowing that my work externalised has an enjoyable purpose - this is so inspiring knowing that I am capable and gives me a deep drive to continue doing what I do. It also has affected my networks pretty significantly," said Klari Agar.

Let's Take Over is a Darebin Arts Speakeasy initiative, which platforms Australia's most exciting young artists to create contemporary, critical work about our society and the world that we want to live in.

Applications for the 2019/20 Let's Take Over program close 28 August 2019.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION AND APPLICATIONS FOR THE 2019/20 SEASON OF LET'S TAKE OVER VISIT: https://www.darebinarts.com.au/whats-on/lets-take-over-applications-now-open/





