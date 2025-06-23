Legendary Rockers AC/DC to Return to Australia for Stadium Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



AC/DC are set to return to tour Australia this November and December for the 2025 POWER UP Tour, marking their first Australian dates since 2025.

Much to the delight of legions of fans across Australia, the legendary GRAMMY® Award-winning Rock and Roll Hall of Fame®-inducted band will perform in stadiums around the country with tickets going on sale at staggered times on Thursday, 26 June. Joining AC/DC as special guests on the tour is Australian rock band Amyl and the Sniffers. Check here for details.

The tour shares its name with AC/DC’s 2020 album, POWER UP, which debuted at #1 on the ARIA Chart in Australia and 20 other countries around the globe. POWER UP notably notched the band’s third #1 debut on the Billboard 200 and exploded as one of the best-selling albums of 2020 worldwide. It closed out the year on Rolling Stone’s “Top 50 Albums of 2020” and Consequence of Sound’s “Top 50 Albums of 2020.” Plus, it garnered GRAMMY® Award nominations in the categories of “Best Rock Album”, “Best Rock Performance”, and “Best Music Video” for “Shot In The Dark.” POWER UP is available HERE.

In 2024, the POWER UP Tour kicked off in Europe with a staggering 1.7 million tickets sold in the first days of sales, eventually surpassing 2 million tickets sold across 24 shows. The band just concluded 10 sold-out shows in North America and has 15 additional shows scheduled across Europe before returning to Australia.

Tour Dates:

Wednesday 12 November - Melbourne Cricket Ground

Friday 21 November - Sydney Accor Stadium

Sunday 30 November - Adelaide bp Adelaide Grand Final

Thursday 4 December - Perth Optus Stadium

Sunday 14 December - Brisbane Suncorp Stadium,

AC/DC played their very first show on the 31st December 1973 at Chequers Nightclub in Sydney, Australia. They are one of the most influential rock bands in history, with over 200 million albums sold worldwide. The band’s Back In Black LP is the “bestselling album by any band ever” and the “third bestselling album by any artist” with global sales of 50 million and counting. AC/DC was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame® in 2003. The band continue selling out stadiums on multiple continents, sell millions of albums annually and generate streams in the billions.

Photo Credit: Christie Goodwin

Comments