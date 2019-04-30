LOVE ME TINDER Comes to The Butterfly Club

After their successful debut season last year, the Trio of Dips are returning to The Butterfly Club this May with their hilarious musical cabaret Love Me Tinder.

Join these three little maids as they struggle with online matchmakers to get their disastrous love lives in order. Drawn from true events, Love Me Tinder is an absurd comedy fuelled by traumatic dates, obsessive exes, and a pathetic plethora of one night stands that could drive a person a crazy!

A helpless tale told through a mash up of ridiculously reimagined musical theatre classics, operetta gems and pop power ballads, Love Me Tinder is a 'right swipe' for date night. Match with these lonesome polecats for an hilarious evening of Stephen Sondheim, Andrew Lloyd Webber and Whitney Houston as you've never heard them before!

The Trio of Dips are made up of Alexandra Aldrich, multiple Green Room Award nominee and NIDA graduate; Joachim Coghlan, VCA graduate, composer and music director; Christian Gillett, Melbourne Conservatorium of Music graduate and recipient of the Beleura Tallis Opera Scholarship.

Trio of Dips: Love Me Tinder runs nightly at 8.30pm from Monday 20th May to Saturday 25th May at The Butterly Club. Tickets can be purchased online at thebutterflyclub.com or in person at The Butterfly Club box office. It's a date!

Dates: Monday 20 May - Saturday 25 May

Time: 8.30pm

Cost: $25-34

Venue: The Butterfly Club, 5 Carson Place, Melbourne

Tickets: thebutterflyclub.com





