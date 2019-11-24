Kip Moore Returns To Sydney and Melbourne in March 2020

Multi-PLATINUM singer-songwriter Kip Moore has announced two huge headline shows, bringing his electric live set to Melbourne's Margaret Court Arena on Tuesday 17 March and Sydney's Hordern Pavilion on Wednesday 18 March. Kip Moore will also headline Australia's premiere country music festival CMC Rocks QLD 2020, taking place in Willowbank from 20-22 March.



Much-loved by a rabid Australian fanbase, last year's co-headline tour with Lee Brice saw Kip Moore deliver sold out performances across the East Coast. The sensation returns for his fourth visit with the promise of new songs, newly released and current No.1 single 'She's Mine' our first taste from the forthcoming album.



Fans can also look forward to singing along to their favourites, with Kip Moore's robust collection of country radio staples sure to please. Platinum debut album UP ALL NIGHT was the best-selling male debut album of 2012 and 2013, spawning three number one hits - including double-platinum 'Somethin' 'Bout A Truck', platinum 'Hey Pretty Girl' and gold 'Beer Money'.



Moore's new single 'She's Mine' is taken from his upcoming fourth studio album, of which more details will be revealed in the coming weeks. The project follows his ROOM TO SPARE: THE ACOUSTIC SESSIONS EP which sparked his acoustic tour and his third studio album SLOWHEART, which garnered instant praise from critics as his "most complete, cohesive declaration of his artistic sensibilities yet" (NPR), as well landing on multiple "Best Of" lists including Entertainment Weekly, Rolling Stone, UpRoxx and many more. SLOWHEART included Moore's fourth No.1 single and follows the critical acclaim that surrounded Moore's sophomore album WILD ONES.



From vulnerable admissions to gut-punching anthems, Kip Moore's performance is a must-see. The road warrior has sold out two runs across the US, UK and Canada, demand calling for a third that kicked off last month.

Special guest JIMMIE ALLEN brings his explosive mix of country, pop and R&B to both dates. Last year the newcomer released triumphant debut album MERCURY LANE, single 'Best Shot' earning a US Country No. 1, and Rolling Stone raving that the offering "challenges the narrowly defined model of what constitutes a next big thing in country music in 2018". Heralded as an "artist to watch" by Rolling Stone, Billboard, Pandora, Sounds Like Nashville and more, Jimmie Allen has taken his buzzed-about performance to Stagecoach, Nashville Squares, and most recently the CMA Awards. With latest single 'Make Me Want To' making waves at country radio globally, Jimmie Allen is a must-see star on the rise.



Wildly entertaining, Kip Moore is world class performer. Experience this high velocity live show when one of country's hottest stars touches down in March 2020.

Tickets

THE DROVE MEMBER PRE-SALE via thedrove.com runs 24 hours from: Wednesday 27 November (11AM local time) or ends earlier if pre-sale allocation exhausted.

GENERAL PUBLIC ON SALE begins Monday 2 December (11am local time)

Tour Dates

March 17, 2020

Margaret Court Arena | Melbourne, VIC

All Ages

ticketek.com.au | Ph: 132 849

March 18, 2020

Hordern Pavilion | Sydney, NSW

All Ages

ticketek.com.au | Ph: 132 849





