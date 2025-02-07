News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Heather Valentine's TRAIN CAKE to be Presented At Melbourne International Comedy Festival

Performances will run from 2 April - 12 April 2025.

By: Feb. 07, 2025
Brought to you by the team behind "the perfect comedy show" Mastress of Ceremonies and the smash hit Dream House, Heather Valentine (Instructions not Included, Melbourne Fringe) and Carl Whitehouse (Exiles, fortyfivedownstairs) join forces again for this year's Melbourne International Comedy Festival with Train Cake. 

Hasn't everyone wrestled with the seemingly simple instructions of a children's birthday cake recipe only to end up with an embarrassing cake fail? And who hasn't had a secret fantasy about going on a violent rampage after another failed attempt to get the frosting to stop melting before it ruins the whole day? Now, it's time to get ready for a taste of that sweet revenge.

In a world where buttercream and brutality collide, retired baking legend Lucky must once again draw her whisk from its holster to settle a vendetta when a ruthless villain threatens to destroy the one thing she holds dear - her sourdough starter. Think John Wick meets Maggie Beer – where an unleashing of Lucky's remorseless baking machine in this wildly entertaining, action-packed comedy that will leave you hungry for more.

Set in the sexy world of 1980s The Australian Women's Weekly Children's Birthday Cake Book and in the great tradition of every Liam Neeson film since Love, Actually comes a comedy that asks if revenge is best served as a swimming pool, a duck or a train. 





