Hans Announces First Ever Australian Tour

The international superstar, sex symbol, accordionist and Berlin boy-wonder, Hans, has announced his first ever Australian tour!

Following his triumphant conquest of stage and screen in America and Britain, Hans is preparing to hit the road on a 12-stop nationwide tour with his award-winning show, Hans: Like A German.

Backed by a live band, Hans: Like A German is an accordion-pumping, foot-stomping, glittering blitzkrieg of cabaret. Audiences will be slapping their thighs so hard they'll think it's Oktoberfest as Hans dishes the dirt on his triumphant turn on TV's America's Got Talent where he made it all the way to the finals.

Hans: Like A German has been a major hit at the recent Edinburgh Fringe Festival, Adelaide Fringe Festival and Melbourne Comedy Festival, garnering multiple five star reviews and sold out performances.

"As they say in the classics 'you never forget your first' which is why I'm so excited to be finally doing my first ever tour of Australia!' said Hans. 'So many wonderful admirers from around my adopted country have wanted me to visit them, that it's thrilling to be able to play places I never thought I would be playing. In fact, it's really a selfless act on my behalf. You're welcome AUSTRALIA!"

Boozier than Oktoberwest, more drive than a Volkswagen and with more sausage than a bratwurst convention, Hans is Germany's proudest export. With his own fabulous brand of critically acclaimed cabaret, Hans has been thrilling audiences around the globe for over a decade and has performed for everyone from Prime Ministers to Princesses.

Hans' most recent cabaret productions, Viva Hans Vegas (2016), Mein Camp (2017) and If You Don't Love Me...Leave! (2018), have all been praised by audiences and critics alike including being named Best Cabaret at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival by UK's The Sun newspaper, and winning Best Cabaret awards at both the Adelaide and Perth Fringe Festivals. In addition, Hans was named 'Pick of the Fringe' at the Adelaide Fringe awards in 2018.

Tickets on sale from Monday 12th August from www.hansofficial.com.





