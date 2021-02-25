HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD in Melbourne Returns Tonight

The Melbourne production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child will reopen tonight, February 25, 2021.

The production had previously closed on March 16 due to the health crisis, and remained suspended until December, when it was announced that performances were set to resume on February 25.

Performances will resume with COVID-19 safety measures in place, including a reduced 85% audience capacity. Cast and crew will also be subject to strict sanitization procedures, weekly mandatory COVID-19 testing, and required mask-wearing when not in costume, in makeup, or onstage.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is led by Gareth Reeves as Harry Potter, Lucy Goleby as Ginny Potter, Sean Rees-Wemyss as Albus Potter, Paula Arundell as Hermione Granger, Michael Whalley as Ron Weasley, Manali Datar as Rose Granger-Weasley, Tom Wren as Draco Malfoy, and Nyx Calder as Scorpius Malfoy.

The company of 42 performers is completed by Lucy Ansell, Alexander Artemov, Iopu Auva'a, Damien Avery, Jai Bacak, Bonnie Barlow, Mike Bishop, Simon Chandler, Clare Chihambakwe, Louis Corbett, Gillian Cosgriff, Hannah Fredericksen, Helen Howard, Lyndall Grant, George Henare, Soren Jensen, Hamish Johnston, Amanda LaBonté, Debra Lawrance, Monet Lewis, Kuda Mapeza, James O'Connell, David Ross Paterson, Naomi Rukavina, John Shearman, David Simes, Liam Smith, Hayden Spencer, Slone Sudiro, Connor Sweeney, Archie Thomson, Jessica Vickers and Mackenzie Vokes.

The Australian production officially opened with a magical red carpet performance on Saturday 23 February, 2019. Melbourne was the third city worldwide to welcome Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, after London and New York. It will unequivocally not play any other city in Australia.