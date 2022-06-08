GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Closes in Melbourne This Weekend

After opening at Melbourne's Comedy Theatre on Friday 29 April, and performing a critically acclaimed seven week season, Girl From the North Country will close its season this Saturday 11 June.

While the Company was in Melbourne, they popped into Sing Sing studios to record Lisa McCune and cast performing Forever Young and Chrissie O'Neill and cast singing Pressing On: a video of these performances can be found here: GFTNC Australia | Recording Studio

The Company then travels to New Zealand to perform seasons in Auckland and Wellington, before returning to Australia to continue its national tour at the Canberra Theatre Centre from 25 August and QPAC from 8 September as part of the 2022 Brisbane Festival.

Girl From the North Country is one of the most critically acclaimed, multi award-winning productions of the 21st century. It has taken the theatrical world by storm, selling out seasons in the West End, Toronto and Broadway since opening at The Old Vic in London.

Set in 1934 Minnesota, it centers on a community living on a knife-edge in the local guesthouse, and features over 20 of Dylan's songs from across his career - from 1963's Girl From the North Country to 2012's Duquesne Whistle plus Hurricane, I Want You, Slow Train Coming, You Ain't Going Nowhere and Like A Rolling Stone - all beautifully reimagined and woven through the story.