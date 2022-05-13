GHOST STORIES Announces Adelaide Season and New Melbourne Dates

Global horror phenomenon GHOST STORIES will play at Adelaide's Dunstan Playhouse for a strictly limited four week season, from 6 to 31 December 2022.

The multi-Olivier Award nominee and three-time West End smash hit will arrive in Adelaide hot off the heels of its Melbourne season, with new performance dates announced as 16 September to 22 October 2022.

GHOST STORIES will terrify the theatre's stalls as Professor of Parapsychology Phillip Goodman recites the three mysterious cases he encountered during his research that he just cannot explain.

Little can be revealed about the performance's plot in order to keep the audience on edge, but writers Jeremy Dyson (The League of Gentlemen) and Andy Nyman (Derren Brown TV and live shows, Peaky Blinders) promise to have the audience jumping out of their seats.

"If people are paying their hard-earned money to see the show, we have a responsibility to give them more than they pay for," commented Dyson, who also directed the play alongside Sean Holmes and Nyman.

"We knew that we wanted to craft a play that would deliver something of substance to an audience, with some solid ground underneath the fun that would leave a deep, dark residue and be hard to shake off," said Dyson and Nyman.

GHOST STORIES is being presented in Australia by Realscape Productions, with this being the first time the original West End production will take the stage in Australia.

"You haven't experienced horror until you've seen it live on stage," said Nathan Alexander, producer at Realscape Productions. "The show is thrilling, chilling and we couldn't be more excited for Adelaide to experience the rollercoaster that is GHOST STORIES."

Realscape Productions (Darkfield, Mummy's Milk) has a penchant for presenting the macabre, with a vision to present works that appeal to those outside of the usual theatre audience. GHOST STORIES will be the first on-stage theatre production for the team, who usually lure audiences into warehouses and shipping containers.

"Our mission is to present events and theatre experiences that aren't typically offered here in Australia. When we first presented Darkfield (FLIGHT, SEANCE) it was completely different to anything anyone had experienced before, with 360 degree audio in total darkness," commented Amy Johnson, producer at Realscape Productions.

"GHOST STORIES will have the same impact; there's nothing else on stage like it. The jump scares of a horror movie, the narrative of a psychological thriller and the incredible calibre of stagecraft that comes with West End theatre."

GHOST STORIES will show at the Athenaeum Theatre Melbourne from 16 September to 22 October 2022, and the Dunstan Playhouse Adelaide from 6 to 31 December 2022. The play runs for 80 minutes without intermission. For tickets visit ghoststoriestheshow.com.au.