Forest Collective Return For 10th Full Season Of Contemporary Classic Programming

Forest Collective are set to return to Melbourne stages to present their tenth, and most daring, season of contemporary classical music. Featuring four diverse pieces of programming, the season will showcase over 30 of Melbourne's leading musical innovators.

The season weaves through performances focusing on overlooked performing communities and composers; including LGBTIA, Asian, New Zealand and the intersection between classical music and dance. With stunning venues to match, including Heide Museum of Modern Art, Midsumma Festival and Abbotsford Convent.

Artistic Director, Evan Lawson, has lead the collective for over 12 years and still approaches the role with a vigour that is core to the collective's founding purpose. "We are focusing on diversity of voices and providing opportunities for artists. After such a wild year that has truly taken a toll we wanted to focus on diversity, warmth & openness. We strive for every year, and the creative spin-offs of this direction has helped over 100 artists find a home with the Forest Collective."

"Celebrating our 10th full season is truly humbling for me, but it's a massive testament to the talent of artists passion towards taking Classical Music into the 21st century."

"In a way the Pandemic will make everyone of us stronger, but the magic of a shared experience has been absent from our lives. Having the opportunity to present our strongest season yet is just fantastic!

All of these artists have over a year of passion to share live on stage - I think the energy of this expression will be just magic, and potentially once in a life time!"

Tickets for all shows are limited and on sale now at forestcollective.com.au