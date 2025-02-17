Elise McCann, Rob Johnson, and More Join BEETLEJUICE in Melbourne

They join the previously announced Eddie Perfect as Beetlejuice and Karis Oka as Lydia Deetz.
The full cast has been announced for the Australian premiere of BEETLEJUICE THE MUSICAL, hitting Melbourne’s Regent Theatre this May. Joining Eddie Perfect as Beetlejuice and Karis Oka as Lydia Deetz, get ready for music theatre royalty Elise McCann (Groundhog Day, Matilda) as the adorably neurotic Barbara, alongside Rob Johnson (Calamity Jane, The Torrents) as the sweet but clueless Adam.
Starlet Erin Clare (9 to 5, Tell Me on a Sunday) will channel the zen but zany Delia, while stage and screen sensation Tom Wren (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Winners and Losers) joins her as Charles — the Dad who desperately needs a holiday from ghosts.
Joining the living (and the undead) party are Noni McCallum as Maxine/Juno, Rebecca Ordiz as the overly enthusiastic Girl Scout, and Angelique Cassimatis as the fabulously fiery Miss Argentina.
Adding more spooky flair, Andy Conaghan dabbles in the paranormal as Otho, with Adam Lyon taking on the slick Maxie Dean.
Rounding out this ghoulishly delightful cast are Fiorella Bamba, Kelsi Boyden, Louis Fontaine, Kerrie Anne Greenland, Sara Haruta, James Haxby, Brady Kitchingham, Noah Missell, Daniel Raso, Callum Ryan, Taylor Scanlan, Rose Shannon-Duhigg and, William Tukia-Edwards.
Director Alex Timbers said: “Australia has some of the finest musical theatre actors in the world, and this cast has the precise mix of wit, heart, and irreverent comedic gifts to bring BEETLEJUICE to life. We are so excited to begin performances soon and for Melbourne to experience these extraordinary performers in this wild and hilarious musical.”
It’s showtime, folks! BEETLEJUICE is more reckless, more irreverent and, frankly, more repellent than ever in this original musical based on Tim Burton’s wonderfully demented film. BEETLEJUICE tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager obsessed with the whole “being dead thing.” Lucky for Lydia, her new house is haunted by a recently deceased couple and a degenerate demon with a thing for stripes. When Lydia calls on this ghost-with-the-most to scare away her insufferable parents, Beetlejuice comes up with the perfect plan, which involves exorcism, an adorable girl scout who gets scared out of her wits and a whole (nether)world of pandemonium.
Due to overwhelming demand (and a little haunting) new seats for BEETLEJUICE will be summoned from the Netherworld on 20 February for performances through to 3 August. Tickets are available online now.
Australian producer Michael Cassel said: “I knew from the moment I saw BEETLEJUICE and witnessed the drop dead funny show that Alex, Eddie and the entire creative team had made that Melbourne was going to go wild for this brilliant production. We are absolutely spellbound by the incredible cast that has been assembled and we cannot wait for you to meet them.”
BEETLEJUICE is directed by two-time Tony Award-winner Alex Timbers (Moulin Rouge!, original Broadway production of Peter and the Starcatcher), with an original score by Tony Award-nominee Eddie Perfect (King Kong), a book by Scott Brown & Emmy Award nominee Anthony King (Broad City), choreography by Connor Gallagher (The Robber Bridegroom), and music supervision, orchestrations and incidental music by Kris Kukul (Joan of Arc: Into the Fire).
BEETLEJUICE features scenic design by two-time Tony Award nominee David Korins (Hamilton), costume design by six-time Tony Award winner William Ivey Long (The Producers), lighting design by Tony Award winner Kenneth Posner (Kinky Boots), sound design by four-time Tony Award nominee Peter Hylenski (Frozen), projection design by Drama Desk Award winner Peter Nigrini (Dear Evan Hansen), puppet design by Drama Desk Award winner Michael Curry (The Lion King), special effects design by Jeremy Chernick (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), illusions by Michael Weber (Forrest Gump), hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe (Hamilton), make-up design by Joe Dulude II (Wicked), dance arrangements by David Dabbon and music producing by Matt Stine.
BEETLEJUICE is based on the 1988 Academy Award-winning Geffen Company motion picture with story by Michael McDowell and Larry Wilson. The smash-hit comedy was directed by Tim Burton.
