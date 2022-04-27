Disney On Ice Presents INTO THE MAGIC on Tour in Australia

It's the news families and Disney fans across the country have been wishing on a star for - the return of the much-loved Disney On Ice to Australia in 2022, in a six-city tour including Adelaide, Wollongong, Brisbane, Melbourne, Newcastle and Sydney, and all the big names will be there!

After three years, this much-loved family favourite ice spectacular returns with Disney On Ice presents Into The Magic, opening in Adelaide on June 10. Tickets are on sale April 27 at 9am.

Disney On Ice presents Into The Magic sees hosts Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse take audiences on an expedition across raging seas, snow covered mountains and the marigold bridge. This action-packed extravaganza, produced by Feld Entertainment, Inc., features Disney's Moana, Frozen, Coco and Beauty and the Beast with other beloved Disney characters.

Families and fans will go on a high-sea adventure as Moana sets sail on a life-changing quest to save her island, with help from the demigod Maui. With the ice floor transformed into the vast oceanic scape, Disney On Ice allows Moana's strength and determination to take centre stage, and lets audiences connect to their favorite wayfinder and discover one's true identity is never out of reach.

Then, it's a journey across the Marigold Bridge with Miguel from Disney●Pixar's Coco into the magnificent and mystical Land of the Dead, discovering a vibrantly colorful performance with skeletons in a cultural celebration of family.

Beautiful production numbers invite audiences into the world of Beauty and the Beast, as Belle shows what it means to be fearless. Along with her new friends in the enchanted castle, Belle is encouraged to step outside the ordinary and find joy in the bleakest situation. As she looks beyond the harsh exterior of the Beast to reach his gentle heart, fans learn there are teachable moments in everyday life.

Through the athleticism and grace of Anna and Elsa, Rapunzel and Flynn, and Cinderella, brave heroes from Frozen, Tangled and Cinderella ignite passions to believe. Audiences will witness each characters' unique qualities and talents, inspiring children around the world to discover their inner hero.

It's the ice spectacular we all need and it's touring Australia in 2022!

Tour Dates

Adelaide 10-13 June Adelaide Ent Centre Ticketek

Wollongong 16-19 June WIN Ent Centre Ticketmaster

Brisbane 24-27 June Brisbane Ent Centre Ticketek

Melbourne 30 June - 4 July Rod Laver Arena Ticketek

Newcastle 7-10 July Newcastle Ent Centre Ticketek

Sydney 13-17 July Qudos Bank Arena Ticketek

TICKETS: www.DisneyOnIce.com