Dara O Briain Will Embark On 'Voice Of Reason' Australian Tour

Australia finally gets the chance to see Dara Ó Briain in his brilliant new show Voice Of Reason in September 2019. Dara has taken Voice Of reason through the UK and Europe with brilliant reviews.

Armed with his supersonic wit and provocative observations, the master of audience interaction will perform in Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne. Tickets go on sale Monday 15 April.

Brisbane Qpac Concert Hall Wednesday 11 September

Book At Qpac 136 246 Www.qpac.com.au

Sydney State Theatre Friday 13 September

Book At Ticketmaster 136 100 Www.ticketmaster.com.au

Melbourne Hamer Hall Monday 16 September

Book At Arts Centre Box Office 1300 182 183 Www.artscentremelbourne.com.au Or Ticketmaster 136 100 Www.ticketmaster.com.au

Tickets On Sale Monday 15 April 9am

Dara Ó Briain, one of the most recognisable faces on British TV, as he goes back to his day job as a world class stand-up comedian. Voice Of Reason first hit the stage in February 2018 and with now over 100 dates booked until end of 2019. This is the chance to see one of the most charismatic, intelligent, fast-talking and downright funny live performers working today back in his natural environment!

As well as his adept comedic work, Dara is one of the most in demand faces on British television as host of BBC Two's hugely successful Mock The Week, Stargazing Live, Robot Wars and Dave's Go8Bit.

It was recently announced that Dara will be host of the re-booted classic quiz show Blockbusters, with two series due to be broadcast on Comedy Central in 2019.

Dara has also previously released five classic stand-up DVDs, Crowd Tickler (2015), Craic Dealer (2012), This Is The Show (2010), Dara Ó Briain Talks Funny Live In London (2008) and Dara Ó Briain Live at the Theatre Royal (2006) - all of which have also aired on BBC TV as one hour specials.

In 2017, Dara's first children's book Beyond The Sky: You and the Universe was released by Scholastic UK. This was followed up with his second non-fiction children's book, Secret Science: The Amazing World Beyond Your Eyes.





