Danielle Matthews' 'I've Never Bin To Me' Reaches 1.9 Million Views

Melbourne’s Danielle Matthews Hits A High Note In Lockdown

Melbourne's own Danielle Matthews has found a legion of new fans with her popular bin-themed songs which have been delighting fans throughout lockdown. Millions of people have viewed her parody videos on facebook and YouTube, including I've Never Bin to Me (1.9 million viewers alone), Bin Beneath My Wings and a bin-themed tribute to Andrea Bocelli's Time To Say Goodbye.

Originally posted to the Bin Isolation Outing facebook group, the tongue-in-cheek videos have now had an overwhelming 50,000 shares, over 10,000 comments and 46,000 likes on facebook. Another video will be released later this week.

"When I sat in my bin just last week and sang a song about staring at walls and doing jigsaw puzzles, I never dreamed it would have reached millions of people just 48 hours later! It resonated with so many and it's amazing!" said singer Danielle Matthews.

A long-time patron of the wildly successful and Logie / ARIA & Helpmann Award winning Choir of Hard Knocks, Danielle became the Co-Artistic Director of the Choir in 2019. She is a Graduate of the Victorian College of the Arts and was the inaugural winner of the Rob Guest Endowment award.

Notable theatre and concert credits include: The Songs Of Shirley Bassey, Showboat, Where Do I Begin (The Voice of Shirley Bassey), An Evening with Stephen Sondheim, Respect the Musical (Australia Tour), Motor- mouth Loves Suck-face ( Anthony Crowley), Big Band Beat (Tokyo Disney), Another Opening Another Show (Manilla St Productions), Ship of Fools (Gary Young), TRIBE (Anthony Crowley), Twisted Broadway, Light the Night, Hats Off For Sondheim, Musical Melodies, Carols by Candlelight, Arts Centre Melbourne Morning Melodies, Sing for a Cure, The Rob Guest Endowment Concert, The Helpmann Awards, The Mikado and The Silent Anzac (European Tour).

Recordings include her debut album Dream Song with Move Records, La Belle Epoque for the in-game soundtrack to one of the world's most popular video game series Assassins Creed plus her album Danielle Matthews Sings the Songs of Shirley Bassey.

