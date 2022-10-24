Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

City Of Voices Presents HARMONIA at Temperance Hall Next Month

Harmonia opens on Wednesday 2nd November and runs for 5 performances only.

Oct. 24, 2022  

From the privacy of our bedrooms to our streets, parks and suburbs, Harmonia takes you on a wild romp through the places that make us who we are. Weaving together music, movement and poetry, join inclusive theatre group City of Voices as we delve into stories of the local and personal, and celebrate 30 years of finding common ground.

An invitation to witness these intimate moments is something rarely offered. Come with us as the ensemble takes you gently by the hand and shows you a window into our lives. This warm and vibrant work has been an opportunity for City of Voices to reflect on where the group has been, where it is going, and what makes it unique. Individual artists all have solo moments that they bravely share with the audience; parts of themselves that are not often seen. Harmonia rejoices in the moments in life that we share with each other, times spent alone, and all with the ongoing aspiration to find connection and celebrate when we do.

Harmonia is a collaborative creation, conjured with the combined talents of the City of Voices members led by Artistic Director of 18 years Myf Powell (The Dearly Departed). With supporting artists Geoffrey Thorsen (Plants the Musical) and Milly Cooper (Curveball, From All Who Came Before, Harmonia is a celebration of humanity - with its moments of triumph, lessons learnt, heartache - a coming together of disparate voices to make one joyous performance.

Harmonia opens on Wednesday 2nd November and runs for 5 performances only. With limited tickets available, make sure you book yours today!

Harmonia

Times:

Wed 2 Nov (preview) - 7.00pm

Thurs 3 Nov - 7.00pm

Fri 4 Nov - 7.00pm (Auslan interpreted)

Sat 5 Nov - 1.00pm & 7.00pm (both sessions Audio Described, Tactile Tour available 1 hour beforehand)

Cost: All Preview Tix $10

Thurs - Sat $20 Full, $15 Concession

Venue: Temperance Hall, 199 Napier Street, South Melbourne (the venue is wheelchair accessible)

Tickets: www.trybooking.com/CCLMU or call 9645 1476





