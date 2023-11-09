cheeky cast announced for melbourne season of a very naughty christmas

Woodward Productions has announced the talented cast for the Melbourne season of Australia's favourite adults-only Christmas comedy, A VERY NAUGHTY CHRISTMAS.

Starring as Santa is Tim Paige, best known for his work in Pop Up Globe's Macbeth and Comedy of Errors, with directorial credits including Melbourne Theatre Company's As You Like It. Tim will be joined by Kate Yaxley (Animal Farm) and Shay Debney (The Red Light, Mack & Mabel), both of whom are returning to the A Very Naughty Christmas cast following several sell-out seasons in Brisbane.

Also cast in the cheeky and irreverent production are Alexia May Brinsley (Magic Mike Live), Joe Kalou (Hi-5) and Jordan Twigg (Billy Elliott, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical). The stellar cast is completed with Joshua Spiniello and Madeline Pratt.

Alex Woodward, executive producer of A Very Naughty Christmas said, “The fun that audiences have at A Very Naughty Christmas is only possible with a cast who bring irreverence and fun to the stage, and don't take themselves too seriously. Combining the talents of our new cast members with the silly seduction Kate and Shay have brought to the stage in past years leaves no doubt in my mind that Melbourne audiences are going straight on Santa's naughty list when the show kicks off in December.”

Playing at the Alex Theatre St Kilda from 7 to 23 December and directed by Alister Smith (Cruel Intentions: The Musical, The Wedding Singer), A Very Naughty Christmas features a live band, eight above-average performers and Christmas classics as you've never heard them before.

For those who enjoy a laugh, partial nudity and a mixed playlist from classic carols to modern pop, A VERY NAUGHTY CHRISTMAS is the show that brings on the festive feeling, paired perfectly with a couple of wines or margaritas. Though be warned—you may never hear your favourite carols the same way again…

Avoid those awkward family gatherings, and come and join in the festive fun with Australia's sexiest carol-ers.

A VERY NAUGHTY CHRISTMAS

Alex Theatre

1/135 Fitzroy St

St Kilda VIC 3182

7 to 23 December 2023

Tickets from $59, available from www.averynaughtychristmas.com