CMC Rocks QLD Announces Cancellation Of 2020 Event

Potts Entertainment, Chugg Entertainment and Frontier Touring announce the cancellation of CMC Rocks QLD 2020.

The event organisers today released the below statement:

Despite our very best efforts to move CMC Rocks QLD to later in the year, we have had to make the incredibly difficult decision to cancel the 2020 event altogether. As you can imagine, we are beyond disappointed for everyone involved; our artists, suppliers, staff and team, but most of all our loyal fans. With no certainty in the current climate, and the situation changing daily, we are unable to deliver the festival we'd like for our CMC Rocks family this year. We'd like to thank our CMC Rocks community for their support and understanding during these challenging times. Take care of yourselves, your friends and family, and we look forward to seeing you all in 2021!

2020 event and camping tickets will be automatically valid for CMC Rocks QLD 2021, and patrons are encouraged to hold onto their tickets until next year. Festival dates for 2021 will be confirmed at a later date, along with a brand new artist line-up. Those who are unable to attend the 2021 event will have the option to request a full refund; Moshtix will be in contact with the account holder when this refund window opens. However, organisers are urging fans to be patient, saying, "Due to the large number of refunds being processed across the industry, refunds are expected to take slightly longer than usual."





Related Articles Shows View More Australia - Melbourne Stories

More Hot Stories For You