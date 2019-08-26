CIRQUE DU SOLEIL - KURIOS Extend's Melbourne Season

Due to overwhelming demand, Cirque du Soleil announces today the extension of performances in Melbourne of its most acclaimed touring show to date, KURIOS - Cabinet of Curiosities. New performances from 31 March through 13 April go on sale starting 10:00am Monday, 26 August. Tickets are available via cirquedusoleil.com/kurios or by phone at 1800 036 685.

KURIOS will premiere under a brand-new white-and-grey Big Top on 12 March 2020 at Flemington Racecourse. Written and directed by Michel Laprise, KURIOS - Cabinet of Curiosities is a tale in which time comes to a complete stop, transporting the audience inside a fantasy world where everything is possible. In this realm set in the latter half of the nineteenth century, reality is quite relative indeed as our perception of it is utterly transformed.

Since its debut, critics across North America, Japan and Singapore have been raving about KURIOS - Cabinet of Curiosities. In an alternate yet familiar past, in a place where wonders abound for those who trust their imagination, a scientist ("The Seeker") is convinced that there exists a hidden world - a place where the craziest ideas and the grandest dreams await. Out of his curio cabinet steps an international cast of 47 artists from 17 countries, a collection of otherworldly characters made up of world-class gymnasts, acrobats, contortionists, hand-puppeteers, yo-yo wizards, clowns, actors and musicians. Together they turn the Seeker's steampunk world upside-down as they are guided by an energetic gypsy jazz, electro swing soundtrack.

Tickets: www.cirquedusoleil.com/kurios

Phone: 1800 036 685

The ultimate Cirque du Soleil experience with the best seats and access to the intimate VIP suite one hour before the show and at intermission, including wines, hors d'oeuvres, take-home souvenirs and free parking.

Sign up at cirquedusoleil.com/cirqueclub for complimentary membership to the Cirque Club. Members receive advance access to the best seats under the Big Top, deals and discounts for tickets, promotions with our partners and a chance to experience never-before seen exclusive Cirque du Soleil content.





