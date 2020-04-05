Brymore Productions Launch Online Family Theatre Festival, DOIN' IT FOR THE KIDS

Australian based, family theatre makers Brymore Productions are set to launch DOIN' IT FOR THE KIDS, a digital streamed festival of short, five minute acts from performers all over the world on Saturday April 11, 2020.

The lineup currently includes performances from a series of eclectic international acts including The Fairy Wonderland Show, Circus 250's Strongwomen Science, Chicago Kids Company, Mama G, The McDougalls, Pirateman Michael Speranza, The Bureau Of Untold Stories and Louis Perle The Amazing Bubble Guy, with more acts to be announced over the coming days. The lineup highlights the diversity within the family entertainment industry with musical, circus, science, puppetry and storytelling performances that are bound to delight not only a young audience, but those watching along with them.

"Like us, all of the acts that will feature in the event would have had upcoming seasons at various theatres and festivals. We want to keep the kids entertained, and the entertainers entertaining." says event organiser Hollie Bryan, who had upcoming seasons at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival and Edinburgh Festival Fringe cancelled over the past month due to the various restrictions currently in place due to the coronavirus pandemic. "We spread joy to families for a living, and we didn't want that to stop while we were unable to perform in a theatre."

Following a call out on social media the pair behind Brymore Productions were inundated with requests from performers wishing to take part, and quickly began to assemble the lineup for the premiere.

"We normally create small, interactive performances for families" says fellow event organiser Sean Bryan "But when we spoke to so many friends who had lost work or gigs we felt like we had to do something. We didn't know if the event would work, we'd never done anything like this before and for many stage performers the digital world is a very different environment to what we're used to, but we've had an incredibly heartwarming response from performers all over the world and we can't wait to share their work with audiences in their own homes."

The streamed event will be available to watch for free from 7:00pm Australian Eastern Standard Time on Saturday April 11, but viewers are encouraged to donate if they can, with all money raised distributed equally amongst the acts involved. For more information and streaming links visit www.brymoreproductions.com

Premiering Saturday, April 11, 2020

7:00pm (Australian Eastern Standard Time)

Then available to stream at viewers leisure.

More acts to be announced, lineup is subject to change.

For more information and updates visit www.brymoreproductions.com





