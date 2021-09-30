Belvoir St Theatre Presents ART FOR AFGHANISTAN

In collaboration with PYT Fairfield and the Afghan artistic community, Belvoir present Art for Afghanistan, a series of short video reflections that celebrate 5 Afghan artists, their art and their stories.

Art for Afghanistan celebrates Afghan culture and artistry, and aims to raise funds for Action Aid's emergency response through an auction of the artists' works. The artists have been curated by Bibi Goul Mossavi, and their videos will be released over the next 10 days on social media and Belvoir's website.

The featured artists include Bibi Goul Mossavi (beading), Elyas Alavi (painting and poetry), Jalal Nazari (calligraphy), Arefa Hassani ('thread painting' and embroidery), and Lemah Orya (ceramic sculptures). Each artist will also share a favourite poem.

In the first video, Bibi Goul Mossavi joins them from her living room in Old Guildford, Sydney where she traces the roots of her artistic practices, reflects on her duty as an Afghan Australian artist in these times, and shares a spiritual Persian poem.

Head to the Belvoir website for more details on how you can support the fund-raising effort: either by bidding for an artwork or simply donating to Action Aid Fundraiser, both of which you can do through the auction page.

The auction will be live from Tuesday 5 - Friday 8 October 2021 once all 5 videos showcasing the artists and their stories are released.

More information on the initiative can be found at https://belvoir.com.au/art-for-afghanistan/?utm_source=wordfly&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=MKTG_ArtforAfghanistan&utm_content=version_A#BmPebvtLyhY