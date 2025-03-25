Becky Lucas Comes to the Melbourne Comedy Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Get ready to laugh Australia and New Zealand with Becky Lucas as she tours Things Have Changed, But The Essence Remains. She comes to Melbourne Comedy Festival from 27 March - 20 April.

Becky Lucas isn't convinced blurbs necessarily work in convincing audiences to see her show. She could say things like "I am the only female Australian comedian to have performed on the Conan O'Brien show in the US" or "I've hosted the Melbourne International Comedy Festival Gala", or "I've performed my solo show at the Sydney Opera House and written my very own book called Acknowledgement" and so on and so forth. But would it really make a difference?

Becky has been gathering a list of impressive credits over ten years but to be honest she's not sure anyone has read them. For example, quotes from newspapers about how funny Becky is are really just something someone thought one night because they got a free ticket and saw her show after a few wines or gin and tonics! Nothing we could write could truly help gauge for audiences whether Becky is the comedian for them. So, as an experiment, Becky is inviting audiences to text her on her real number 0410 472 546 asking her to say something funny. Becky promises to respond to all text messages and to do her best!

Becky Lucas is a writer and stand-up comedian and quickly gained recognition by exploding onto the comedy scene in the 2013 National RAW Comedy finals and since then has been unstoppable. She has performed sold-out solo shows to crowds across Australia & New Zealand. Overseas Becky made her Edinburgh Fringe debut in 2018 and the same year went on to perform her solo show live at the Sydney Opera House as part of Just for Laughs Sydney Festival. Becky had another success with her 2019 show Um, Support Me?! rounding off the tour performing alongside some of the biggest names of comedy at the prestigious Just For Laughs Montreal.

In 2019, Becky made her television debut in the USA on Conan O'Brien's late-night talk show Conan , which also impressively makes Becky the first female Australian to feature on the show. Previous TV appearances include a much sought after spot on the ABC TV's 2018/2019 Oxfam Gala and Comedy Up Late filmed live at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival, Sge hosted the ABC2 and Screen Australia documentary Big Bad Love, and has made appearances on The Comedy Channels Best of the Sydney Fest, JFL's The Stand Up Series,ABC's Fancy Boy, Network 10's Hughesy We Have A Problem, NZTV 7 Days, Seven Network's Orange is the New Brown, and Comedy Centrals ShareThis which has amassed millions of views online. Becky has been a guest on Seek Treatment, a popular podcast hosted by New York comic Cat Cohen and Pat Regan. Becky appeared on the Australian Lockdown Comedy Festival on Stan, Drunk History on Network 10, ABCiView's Home Alone Tonight hosted by Ray Martin and Amazon Prime's Last One Laughing with Rebel Wilson.

As a writer, Becky's credits include co-writing for Matt Okine's semi-autobiographical comedy The Other Guy (Season 1) for Stan, as well as Josh Thomas's Emmy-nominated show, Please Like Me. A prolific queen tweeter Becky was named as one of Buzzfeed‘s 27 funniest Australian comedians on Twitter but quite controversially got banned off the social media platform for threatening to chop off the prime ministers head. No cause for concern as Becky still keeps busy on Instagram, engaging fans with her weekly newsletter and her podcast with fellow comedian Cameron James who she was asked to co-write, co-create and co-star in, Be Your Own Boss, which screened as a part of the ABC's Fresh Blood 2018 series.

As a stand-up, she's opened for calibre comics including Conan O'Brien, Nick Kroll, Jim Norton, Beth Stelling and Daniel Tosh and has performed at the prestigious UCB Theatre in Los Angeles, The Comedy Cellar in New York and at the iconic Sydney Opera House. In 2021, Becky joined Hughesy, We Have a Problem , helping Hughesy weekly with the problem-solving line up. Becky also hosted the prestigious 2021 Oxfam Gala for the opening of the Melbourne International Comedy Festival on ABC TV and was a regular panellist on The Hundred with Andy Lee. Becky's debut novel, Acknowledgments, is out now through HarperCollins and podcast, The Becky & CamHotline is streaming on Apple and Spotify. In 2022, Becky toured So Funny! across Australia to sold out audiences.

