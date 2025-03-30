BRON LEWIS WHO'S TALKING? at Melbourne Comedy Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Bron Lewis is one of Australia's most promising new comedians. She was the co-winner of the National Raw Comedy competition in 2022, and both the best and the worst mum living at her house. Bron is a writer at The Project, and has appeared on Thank God You’re Here?. Bron’s a regular panellist on the hit show Have You Been Paying Attention? and has a prominent presence on stages round the country. Bron's critically acclaimed show Probably sold out in Melbourne, Sydney, Adelaide and Brisbane and scored her a nomination for 'Best Newcomer' at the 2023Melbourne International Comedy Festival. In 2024 Bron also appeared at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival Oxfam Gala, and on stage with her new show, Obviously, touring to sold-out audiences across Australia.

Before Bron Lewis was one of Australia’s most promising new comedians, she was a high school teacher for almost a decade. Bron became a teacher because she hates learning – she would rather saw off her own legs then learn a new card game, and in her opinion whoever coined the term ‘board game’ was bang on. It was an era where she both nurtured young hearts and encouraged kids to be brilliant, but also made some lifelong enemies. It was also as it turns out a hotbed for comedy and her new show Who’s Talking? touring Australia in 2025. There’s the smart kids, the quiet kids and then there’s those enemies as mentioned, who feature more in Who’s Talking? than the nerds.

Who’s Talking? reveals what your high school teacher really thought of you. Whether they believed your lame excuses, wanted to say to the Year 8 boy who refused to leave the class and more with hilarious stories of schoolroom antics.

Tickets are on sale now.

