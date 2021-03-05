BAT OUT OF HELL Announces Rescheduled Dates For Australian Tour

The Australian tour of Jim Steinman's Bat Out of Hell has been rescheduled for November and December 2021.

Tickets will be valid for the new show dates and there is nothing further to do. Patrons are encouraged to hold on to tickets to support the Performers and the wider industry of Venues, Agents, Managers, Promoters, Hospitality Workers and so many more.

Tour Dates:

RAC Arena, Perth WA

Fri 7 May 2021 now valid for Thursday 18 November 2021



Adelaide Entertainment Centre Arena, SA

Mon 10 May 2021 now valid for Sunday 21 November 2021



Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney NSW

Tue 18 May 2021 now valid for Wednesday 24 November 2021



Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne VIC

Thu 13 May 2021 now valid for Friday 26 November 2021



Brisbane Entertainment Centre, QLD

Sat 15 May 2021 now valid for Sunday 28 November 2021



Patrons unable to attend the new dates listed above click here to request a full refund (including ticket insurance premium and refundable ticket purchase). Refund requests are to be submitted prior to 5pm, Wed 31 March 2021.

The three Bat Out of Hell albums have sold a staggering 100 million copies globally. The first album, released in 1977, is one of the best-selling albums of all time and in 2003 was named one of "Greatest Albums of All Time" by Rolling Stone. Sixteen years later, Mr. Steinman scored again with Bat Out of Hell II: Back Into Hell, which contained the massively successful single "I Would Do Anything For Love (But I Won't Do That)" which reached number one in 28 countries and earned a Grammy Award. The final album in the trilogy, Bat Out of Hell III: The Monster Is Loose, debuted on Billboard's Top 10 list, was a top-selling album in 14 other countries, and includes Meat Loaf's hit version of the Steinman classic "It's All Coming Back To Me Now."

For the stage musical, which won the 2017 Evening Standard Award for Best New Musical, the legendary and award-winning Mr. Steinman has incorporated iconic songs from the Bat Out of Hell albums, including "You Took The Words Right Out of My Mouth," "Bat Out Of Hell," "I Would Do Anything For Love (But I Won't Do That)," and "Two Out Of Three Ain't Bad," as well as two previously unreleased songs "What Part of My Body Hurts the Most" and "Not Allowed to Love."

In Bat Out of Hell - The Musical, the electrifying rock songs of Mr. Steinman propel an epic story of rebellious youth and passion as Strat, the immortal leader of The Lost, has fallen in love with Raven, the beautiful daughter of the tyrannical ruler Falco.