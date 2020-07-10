Australian Festival of Chamber Music Announces FESTIVAL PRELUDE

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Australian Festival of Chamber Music organizers have just announced Festival Prelude - a three-day online festival from 7 - 9 August 2020.

Festival Prelude is headlined by three feature concerts live-streamed to audiences, with thanks to a partnership with the Melbourne Digital Concert Hall. The feature concerts offer performances by some of the incredible musicians joining us at next year's AFCM. What's more, each concert includes a warm and engaging Q&A with the musicians...a little like our wonderfully entertaining Concert Conversations!

The three concerts are supported by a program of digital content and specially-recorded performances that include Kathryn Stott playing with some of the biggest names in chamber music including violinist Jack Liebeck (incoming AFCM Artistic Director) and baritone Roderick Williams.

Buy a single concert pass for just $20 plus a $4 admin fee, or a three-day Subscription for $57 plus an $8 admin fee.

Ticket holders simply need internet access to be able to view their purchased concert at the advised start time.

To purchase tickets, please click the link below. Note, it will take you to the Melbourne Digital Concert Hall site for purchasing your tickets.

BUY NOW

