Arts Centre Melbourne's BIG NIGHT IN Will Conclude July 8 With Special Episode

According to Aussie Theatre, a special edition of Arts Centre Melbourne's Big Night In with John Foreman will complete its digital season with an episode featuring a playlist of favorite Aussie Pops Orchestra and bloopers from the series.

Episode 11 will include a playlist of the series' musical finales, featuring the Aussie Pops Orchestra. Highlights have included Casey Donovan performing 'Over the Rainbow', Liorperforming 'Mad World', Ricki-Lee performing 'What the World Needs Now is Love', Marina Prior, Aled Jones, Mirusia, Josh Piterman, and Meghan Picerno performing 'You Raise Me Up' and Joe Camilleri and The Black Sorrows performing 'Hold Onto Me'.

Because the show must go on, Arts Centre Melbourne brings artists and musicians together virtually with Big Night In. Each episode of the musical entertainment show brings chit-chat, songs, laughs, and a grand finale music act performed with the Aussie Pops Orchestra. John Foreman is joined by an all-star lineup of entertainers, plus regular weekly cameo's which continue to delight.

Read more on Aussie Theatre.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You