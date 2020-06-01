Arts Centre Melbourne Set For A Staggered Reopening In June

Arts Centre Melbourne will begin welcoming Victorians back to its Theatres Building, under the iconic spire, in time for the winter school holidays in the first part of a staged reopening beginning with the opening of its outdoor café, Protagonist.

The decision follows the Victorian Government's move to ease restrictions, based on the advice of the Chief Health Officer.

"We're very excited about reopening our buildings after having to make the difficult but necessary decision to close more than three months ago," said Arts Centre Melbourne CEO Claire Spencer AM.

"Our number one priority is public health and the safety of everyone who we welcome through our doors - audiences, artists and our team. We're closely following Victorian Government guidance as we take this cautious first step in getting back to bringing the wonder of the performing arts to Victorians along with offering unique experiences."

A range of public health, hygiene and physical distancing measure will be put in place. Arts Centre Melbourne encourages visitors to use the Australian Government's COVIDSafe app.

What will be open?

Four special offers will be available to visitors starting 27 June: self-guided tours of the Theatres Building, unique food and beverage experiences, the Australian Music Vault exhibition and Ghostly Machines - an astounding technology experience in neighbouring Hamer Hall.

Ghostly Machines, a production that debuted in 2014 in Hamer Hall, showcases the venue's massive lighting rigging that hovers over the stage in an automated, choreographed "dance". It was created, scripted and programmed by Arts Centre Melbourne's own production and lighting teams and it is a thrill to be able to bring it back as part of our return to activity.

Arts Centre Melbourne's Together With You digital content hub will continue to bring the best of the performing arts to audiences at home, including performance recordings, educational workshops, artist interviews, podcasts and 6 more episodes of the spectacular weekly musical entertainment show Big Night In with John Foreman, the Aussie Pops Orchestra and a host of other artists and performers.

The Arts Centre Melbourne car park will continue to be open to the public but can now be booked online via the Arts Centre Melbourne website.

What's next?

"One of the challenges we're working through closely with our many presenters is how to stage performances in an environment where physical distancing restrictions may still be in place for a long time, and audiences have different thresholds for comfort about sharing space with others.

"We desperately want to open our theatres to the many incredibly talented performers and artists who call our stages home. The reality is that how we present performances in the coming months may look very different. But we are a creative industry and I'm confident we'll come up with some very creative solutions."

Arts Centre Melbourne's team, many of whom have continued to work from home during the building closure, will continue to do so throughout June following Victorian government guidance.

For more information on reopening activities, Arts Centre Melbourne's approach to health and safety and additional digital content and experiences, visit www.artscentremelbourne.com.au.

