Arts Centre Melbourne Introduces Fridays At The Playhouse Lounge

As part of Arts Centre Melbourne's reopening program, the first three Fridays in July will see new series Fridays at the Playhouse Lounge open with Australia's hardest hitting Hammond organ trio, Cookin' On 3 Burners.

The three-week Friday night residency on 3, 10 and 17 July, will see the band (Jake Mason, Ivan Khatchoyan and Dan West) in the intimate settings of the Playhouse Lounge for a night of wailing organ, twanging guitar and dirty drum breaks.

In true Cookin' On 3 Burners style, these shows will be full of funky vibes and fiery interplay from the trio as they break free from isolation measures. Special guests from the extended Cookin' On 3 Burners family - Stella Angelico, Raleigh Williams and Thando - will also be dropping by each week to keep the heat turned up.

Formed in 1997, Cookin' On 3 Burners was always meant to be an experiment in sound. Drenched in the bluesy soulful influence of the late 60s and early 70s, these Melbourne musicians began serving up a feast of tasty funk creating a flavour that gets better with every lick of the spoon.

Sit, sip and nibble the night away with a glass of mulled wine on arrival (non-alcoholic options available) served alongside a delicious charcuterie plate to share with your group at your table. Vegetarian and gluten free options available. Additional beverages will be available to purchase throughout the show with contactless payment.

If you haven't seen Cookin' on 3 Burners live, you're in for a treat. Join the band this July as they celebrate the future sound of yesterday.

Arts Centre Melbourne will begin welcoming Victorians back to its Theatres Building, under the iconic spire, from Saturday June 27 in time for the winter school holidays in the first part of a staged reopening. Each experience has been created with your health and safety at the centre. A range of public health, hygiene and physical distancing measure will be put in place. More info at artscentremelbourne.com.au/closure-faqs

Visitors to Arts Centre Melbourne will be required to provide contact details to assist with contact tracing, with privacy regulations adhered to. All visitors are encouraged to download the Australian Government's COVID Safe app to assist with rapid tracing.

Patrons are requested to not attend the venues if unwell. All cancellations due to ill health will receive a refund. Arts Centre Melbourne is maintaining strict physical distancing measures (1 person per 4 square metres and 1.5 metres apart). Patrons are advised to be patient and give others space, make use of hand sanitisers and wash their hands frequently while on site.

A deep clean of the buildings will be undertaken before reopening and regular sanitation and cleaning will take place in line with government guidelines. For the latest advice on good hygiene and how to stay safe, visit the Department of Health and Human Services' dedicated coronavirus (COVID-19) website.

Arts Centre Melbourne will also continue to engage with audiences through its digital online hub, Together With You. For more information, to book free and ticketed events in the reopening program, for Arts Centre Melbourne's health and safety policies and additional digital content and experiences visit artscentremelbourne.com.au.

