Artistic Director of THE AUSTRALIAN BALLET David Hallberg Will Feature in KUNTSKAMER

The Australian Ballet has announced that Artistic Director David Hallberg will join the Company on stage in a series of special guest appearances for their production of Kunstkamer. A landmark production for The Australian Ballet, Kunstkamer is one of the most ambitious contemporary dance productions ever undertaken by the Company. Like a modern museum curated with wit and incisive intelligence, Kunstkamer is an "unmissable spectacle" created by Europe's most celebrated contemporary dance company. The production of Kunstkamer is set to run in Sydney from 29 April - 14 May and in Melbourne from 3 - 11 June.

"Kunstkamer is a feast for the modern eye. The work is atmospheric, with spoken word on stage, music by Handel and Purcell, Janis Joplin and Beethoven, and brilliantly touching solos as well as large, powerful group sections." David Hallberg. If you haven't already got tickets for this landmark production, here's another reason not to miss it. David Hallberg is scheduled to appear as a guest artist in the following performances.

During the Sydney Season, Hallberg will appear on Friday 29 April 7.30pm, Saturday 30 April 7.30pm, Tuesday 3 May 7.30pm, Wednesday 4 May 7.30pm, Friday 6 May 7.30pm, Saturday 7 May 7.30pm, Monday 9 May 7.30pm, Wednesday 11 May 7.30pm, Friday 13 May 7.30pm, and Saturday 14 May 7.30pm.

During the Melbourne Season, Hallberg will appear on Friday 3 June 7.30pm, Saturday 4 June 7.30pm, Tuesday 7 June 7.30pm, Wednesday 8 June 7.30pm, Friday 10 June 7.30pm, and Sat 11 June 7.30pm.

Please note, casting is not guaranteed and is subject to change without notice. For more information concerning tickets and Kunstkamer, visit The Australian Ballet's website here.