All-Australian Cast Announced For CRUEL INTENTIONS Tour

David Venn Enterprises has announced the all Australian line up of triple-threat talent for the national tour of Cruel Intentions: The '90s Musical which kicks off from 25 May. Tickets are selling fast for Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane and Adelaide via www.cruelintentions.com.au.



Featuring a smash hit '90s soundtrack, this story of romance and seduction is based on the acclaimed cult 1999 film which was re-released to cinemas in 2019 and currently has a new TV series in development. It's the ultimate '90s throwback experience. Are you ready to make your wager?



Laced with back-to-back songs including Bittersweet Symphony (The Verve), Every You and Every Me (Placebo), Bye Bye Bye (*NSYNC), Sometimes (Britney Spears), Just A Girl (No Doubt), Foolish Games (Jewel), Genie In A Bottle (Christina Aguilera), Candy (Mandy Moore), Breakfast At Tiffany's (Deep Blue Something), Kiss Me (Sixpence None the Richer), Iris (The Goo Goo Dolls), I'll Make Love To You (Boyz II Men), and more.



Cruel Intentions: The '90s Musical has all the indulgence and escapism you've been craving, complete with hilariously fun scenes and exhilarating performances that will have you singing and dancing in the aisles.



Musical theatre superstar Kirby Burgess will bring her signature enchantment to the stage as the scheming seductress Kathryn, the role made famous by Sarah Michelle Gellar. The true definition of a triple threat, Kirby's career highlights span stage and screen, having previously starred as Baby in the 10th Anniversary Tour of Dirty Dancing and most recently as the jaw-dropping villainous temptress Linda in The Wedding Singer and an acclaimed performance as Campbell in Bring It On: The Musical.



Kirby is thrilled to be taking on the role of the intoxicatingly complex Kathryn. "Cruel Intentions is the perfect send up of the '90s, and shows us just how far we've come since. Kathryn is basically the villain, and while she does some very bad things, she's demonised for being sexually liberated. I love that she takes a stand about this, with such great lines," says Kirby.



Hallmark heartthrob Drew Weston will be very much the brooding ab-fest as Ryan Phillippe's character Sebastian. Drew is no stranger to the stage, having starred as Danny Zuko in Grease, in MTC's Hay Fever, Dream Lover and Mary Poppins.



Helpmann Award-nominated performer Francine Cain has a slew of mainstage principal role credits including 'Regina' in the Tony Award Winner Rock of Ages, and 'Frenchy' in the national tour of Grease. Francine will play the naive Cecile, made famous by Selma Blair who becomes entangled in Sebastian and Kathryn's plot of revenge, and participates in 'that' iconic kiss with Kathryn.



Kelsey Halge has landed her breakout role as the virtuous Annette Hargrove, the subject of Sebastian's desires, played by Reese Witherspoon in the movie.



Musical theatre favourite Euan Fistrovic Doidge has been cast in the role of Blaine, following his Helpmann Award nominated role as Felicia in Priscilla Queen of the Desert and the coveted lead as Tony Manero in Saturday Night Fever. He played Marius in Les Misérables and Paul San Marco in the Australian revival of A Chorus Line, which saw him become the youngest ever Nominee for a Helpmann Award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical.



The accomplished Joseph Spanti will take on the role of Greg, and audiences might remember him best with his shirt off, in Netflix's smash hit tween series Dive Club. Joseph also recently toured as Joey in Friends! The Musical Parody.



Talented up comer and recent graduate Rishab Kern will make his professional stage debut as Ronald.



Australian Jazz vocalist, violinist and musical theatre star Fem Belling stars as Mrs Caldwell. Fem's previous roles include principal characters in Hairspray, Fame, Footloose, Cats & Liza Minnelli in the 2011 production of The Boy from Oz starring Todd McKenney. She lays claim to 5 Vita awards, a Green Room Award nomination and shares an ARIA nomination from her involvement in The Public Opinion Afro Orchestra.



A dynamite, energetic ensemble rounds out the cast with Etuate Lutui, Daniel Erbacher (Legally Blonde, It's Only Life, Grease), Sheridan Adams, Morgan Heynes and Darcey Eagle (Billy Elliot, the Musical, Lazarus, Tommy).



Leading the creative team is multi-Green Room Award nominated Alister Smith, who achieved widespread critical acclaim for the national tour of The Wedding Singer, and sellout seasons of Bring It On: The Musical. The talented Daniel Puckey (Muriel's Wedding The Musical, The Book of Mormon) takes on the role as Musical Director, with dynamic choreographer Freya List (Chess, Next To Normal, RENT) bringing fresh '90s energy to the 21 iconic songs which range from powerhouse ballads to rock anthems.



Multi-Green Room Award nominee Costume Designer Isaac Lummis (Hello Dolly, A Gentlemans Guide to Love & Murder) will unleash the best of '90s fashion while prolific international Set Designer James Browne (Ghost the Musical, Velvet, Cabaret) and accomplished Lighting Designer Declan O'Neill (The Wedding Singer, Bring It On: The Musical) will bring to life the moody world of Manhattan's seductive elite. Craig Wilkinson and the team at Optikal Bloc will take on Video design for the national tour.



Penned by the writer and director of the film Roger Kumble, along with Jordan Ross and Lindsey Rosin, Cruel Intentions: The '90s Musical received rave reviews from Hollywood royalty and original film cast members during its USA and UK tours.



Tickets are on sale now for the Melbourne season, opening at The Athenaeum Theatre from 25 May, and Sydney's State Theatre from 30 June.



The roof of Brisbane's Fortitude Music Hall is set to rock from 27 July, and the party will hit Adelaide's Her Majesty's Theatre from 8 September.



The national tour is supported by the Restart Investment to Sustain and Expand (RISE) Fund - an Australian Government initiative.