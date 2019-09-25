Alex Williamson Announces New Nine-Date Tour

Comedian, satirist, social media megastar and world-conquering content creator Alex Williamson is having a stupendous 2019. Alex has performed 21 big theatre shows across Australia and a full 24-date season at the Edinburgh Fringe so far, with a string of sold-out performances and extra shows already added in both Australia and the UK to meet extreme demand.



Frontier Comedy is thrilled to announce that Alex is not ready to stop there - and will be bringing his acclaimed show 'Sin On My Face' to an additional eight cities this November. Tickets for these shows will not last long! 'laidback, punchy, charismatic, fearless and provocative - everything you would expect from a man with 500 million online views.

Alex is one of Australia's most beloved content creators, with hilarious, punchy videos that have earned him well over 2.5 million social media followers and hundreds of millions of views since he first started creating as 'Shooter' Williamson. Alex has now brought this audience with him to the live arena, where he consistently comes up with a banging new hour of comedy each year, performing a phenomenal number of solo shows to a huge collective audience.



The comedy juggernaut's latest hour of stand-up comedy has been praised as his best yet. Brandishing only a microphone, Alex is only getting stronger as he steams through shows like a deranged Thomas The Tank Engine.



The Victorian era is long gone, but to think people once adhered to a set of rules ordained by god and suppressed their 'inner sick-f*ck' is a point of fascination for Alex Williamson. Embrace your own inner sick-f*ck and let 'Shooter' sin on your face. Best book early, tickets to all shows are on sale now!

Friday 8 November - 8.00pm

Darwin Entertainment Centre | Darwin, NT (All Ages)

yourcentre.com.au | Ph: 08 8980 3333



Thursday 21 November - 7.30pm

Astor Hotel | Goulburn, NSW (18+)

eventopia.co | Ph: 02 4821 1155



Friday 22 November - 8.00pm

Saturday 23 November - 7.00pm

The Street Theatre | Canberra, ACT (All Ages)

thestreet.org.au | Ph: 02 4821 1155



Sunday 24 November - 8.00pm

Theatre Royal | Hobart, TAS (All Ages)

theatreroyal.com.au | Ph: 03 6146 3300i??



Wednesday 27 November - 7.30pm

Lonestar Tavern | Gold Coast, QLD (18+)

oztix.com.au | Ph: 07 5572 2000



Thursday 28 November - 8.00pm

Mount Pleasant Tavern | Mackay, QLD (18+)

oztix.com.au | Ph: 07 4942 1711



Friday 29 November - 8.00pm

Racehorse Hotel | Ipswich, QLD (18+)

oztix.com.au | Ph: 07 3282 1222



Saturday 30 November - 8.00pm

Eatons Hill Hotel | Brisbane, QLD (All Ages)

oztix.com.au | Ph: 07 3325 6777



This event is recommended for patrons aged 15+





