ANYTHING GOES is Screening in Australian Cinemas This Weekend

The smash hit musical ANYTHING GOES, starring Tony Award winner Sutton Foster and directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Kathleen Marshall will sail onto Australian cinema screens this weekend for two days only on Sunday March 27 and Wednesday March 30 in a live recording filmed at London's renowned Barbican Theatre. Tickets are on sale now at anythinggoesmusicalcinema.com

Filmed live during the show's 15 week residency at the Barbican Theatre, London during the summer of 2021, this major new five star production of the classic musical comedy features an all-star cast led by renowned Broadway royalty Sutton Foster reprising her Tony Award-winning performance as Reno Sweeney alongside three-time Olivier Award and Tony Award winner Robert Lindsay (My Family) as Moonface Martin, Evening Standard Theatre Award winner Felicity Kendal (The Good Life) as Evangeline Harcourt and beloved West End Legend Gary Wilmot (Chicago) as Elisha Whitney. The production also stars two Australian performers, WAAPA Graduate and experienced West End performer Vivien Carter who was the understudy to Sutton Foster's Reno and Robbie McMillan originally from Queensland as one of the multi-talented ensemble members.

Featuring a 50 strong cast and ensemble of the finest there is to offer on the London stage, this stunning production includes tap dancing sailors, a full-sized live orchestra, a heart-warming romance with spectacular dance routines and some of theatre's most memorable songs.

ANYTHING GOES has music and lyrics by Cole Porter, an original book by P.G. Wodehouse & Guy Bolton with Howard Lindsay & Russel Crouse and a new book by Timothy Crouse and John Weidman. The musical also stars Samuel Edwards (Les Misérables / Wicked) as Billy Crocker, Nicole-Lily Baisden (The Book of Mormon / Let's Face The Music) as Hope Harcourt, Haydn Oakley (A Christmas Carol / An American in Paris) as Lord Evelyn Oakleigh and Carly Mercedes Dyer (West Side Story/Chicago) as Erma.

When the S.S. American heads out to sea, etiquette and convention head out the portholes as two unlikely pairs set off on the course to true love... proving that sometimes destiny needs a little help from a crew of singing sailors, a comical disguise and some good old-fashioned blackmail. This hilarious musical romp across the Atlantic, directed by the multi-award-winning Broadway director and choreographer Kathleen Marshall, features Cole Porter's joyful score, including I Get A Kick Out of You, You're the Top and the show stopping Anything Goes.

ANYTHING GOES was released in UK cinemas in November to the delight of musical theatre fans nationwide. The release achieved instant box office success as the highest grossing Event Cinema release in the theatre space for 2021. ANYTHING GOES will be showcased in cinemas around the world on March 27 and 30.

All aboard! ANYTHING GOES will take you back to the Golden Age of high society on the seas from the comfort of your cinema seat.

This film is produced by special arrangement with Universal Theatrical Group.