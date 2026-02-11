Postmodern Jukebox Bringing THE FUTURE IS VINTAGE Tour to Australia

🎭 NEW! Australia Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Australia & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Postmodern Jukebox has announced a tour with their brand-new show, which will take them to cities across UK, Europe, Australia and New Zealand, to kick off their 2026 THE FUTURE IS VINTAGE World Tour. Tickets go on sale Friday November 21 at 11am local time here.

The troupe of singers, dancers and instrumentalists will be performing their new show in the group’s signature time-twisting style, putting a retro spin on everything from 70’s rock classics and 80’s Britpop hits, to current chart toppers, movie and video game soundtracks.

“In the midst of the AI hype all around us, some folks have gone so far as to proclaim that in the no-to-distant future, all of the music that we listen to will be AI generated…we’ll gladly take the other side of that wager,” says PMK founder and arranger, Scott Bradlee. “On the 2026 Postmodern Jukebox UK/Europe/Australia/New Zealand tour, we’re humbly presenting our own unique vision of a spectacular future; one that is built upon the timeless musical genres of the past and the authentically human spirit of creativity that inspired them”.

After Bradlee started making YouTube videos that remade the hits of today in the classic styles of yesterday, the movement went viral, leading to sold-out shows across North America and Europe in the Summer of 2014. Twelve years and two billion views on their YouTube channel later, Postmodern Jukebox has been seen all over the world.

Australian Tour Dates

PERTH Astor Theatre - Friday June 19

ADELAIDE Adelaide Cabaret Festival – Sunday June 21

HOBART Theatre Royal – Wednesday June 24

MELBOURNE Hamer Hall – Friday June 26

BENDIGO Ulumbarra Theatre – Saturday June 27

GEELONG Geelong Theatre Arts Centre The Playhouse – Sunday June 28

CANBERRA Llewellyn Hall – Tuesday June 30

THIRROUL Anita’s Theatre – Friday July 3

NEWCASTLE Civic Theatre – Saturday July 4

SYDNEY Sydney Opera House – Monday July 6

GOLD COAST HOTA, Home Of The Arts - Tuesday July 7

BRISBANE Brisbane City Hall – Wednesday July 8