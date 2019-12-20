AMORE E MORTE: All Original Cabaret Comes to The Butterfly Club

Blood. Tears. Wine. Discovery. Shock. Escape. Terror. New horizons. Hope. Loss. This is the story of Amore e Morte, told as a song cycle. A migrant story...one of love and loss. A tale of love and hardship, a deep bond broken by unperceived circumstance.

He is witness to an unfortunate crime, a brutal murder. Both flee their home land to seek refuge in a foreign place. They find peace for a time. But the haunting ghost of witness is still upon them. He is called back to his country and demanded to give trial, he fears the consequences of his testimony. A writer and an editor, she records his tale in in pursuit of writing a prolific exposé.

Riccardo Barone, concert pianist, multi instrumentalist, conductor, and composer in collaboration with actress/singer Nikki Elli Souvertjis form the creative duo Sei Sette.

Together they have created a dynamic and theatrical story, a contemporary/classical new musical.

Jazz, blues, classical, minimalism are all stylings of this all new show.

Riccardo Barone hails from Italy, having graduated with three degrees including masters in composition from San Pietro a Majella in Naples. He has performed in over two hundred concerts and also composed over two hundred works. He was awarded first prize for his composition "Evasione IV" published by Berben Editions.

Nikki Souvertjis is a local Adelaide actress, having trained in Acting in New York City. She was sponsored by physical method acting teacher Fay Simpson. Assistant teaching classes at Michael Howard Studios, The Studio NY and Dance Company XIV. In recent times, Nikki has taught dance and physical theatre to actors, for State Theatre and Flinders Uni SA. Her most recent credits include, New Voices readings for SA playwrights theatre, Extremities directed by Tony Knight at The Space Theatre Adelaide, and short films currently playing in various festivals.

This production opens on the 8th of February 2020 for ONE SHOW ONLY. Bookings

recommended.

Dates: 8th of February, 2020

Tickets: thebutterflyclub.com





