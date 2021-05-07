ADULTS ONLY MAGIC SHOW Will Be Performed at Melbourne Magic Festival This July

Following the roaring success of their 2020 and 2021 seasons, which saw an unprecedented run of COMPLETELY SELL OUT performances; Showmen Productions are once again returning to their hometown of Melbourne with their hilarious R-RATED 18+ magic show aptly named - ADULTS ONLY MAGIC SHOW at Houdini Theatre from July 6 to 10

Prepare to be WOWED out of your comfy red seats in this 70-minute JAM-PACKED SPECTACULAR featuring hilarious, raucous comedy, mind-bending illusions, stunningly dangerous stunts seen on stages all across the globe and just a cheeky hint of nudity!

After winning numerous awards at Fringes across the country with their 2 family magic shows - The Greatest Magic Show and CIRCUS - the creative minds Sam and Justin are now getting set to completely flip the script on what you would expect from your typical magic show - replacing the bunnies and top hats with raw comedy and sex appeal! Oh and did we mention FREE DRINKS for all the volunteers? Yes you read that right - join the magicians on stage and the next drink is on them!

"We have painstakingly put together completely original routines, bringing together a range of disciplines to deliver a show that is sure to leave an impression. We guarantee the people of Melbourne have never seen anything like this before!" says Showman, Sam Hume.

This show is restricted to ages 18+.

Bookings: www.melbournemagicfestival.com