ADULTS ONLY MAGIC SHOW Will Be Performed at Melbourne Magic Festival This July

This show is restricted to ages 18+.

May. 7, 2021 Â 

Following the roaring success of their 2020 and 2021 seasons, which saw an unprecedented run of COMPLETELY SELL OUT performances; Showmen Productions are once again returning to their hometown of Melbourne with their hilarious R-RATED 18+ magic show aptly named - ADULTS ONLY MAGIC SHOW at Houdini Theatre from July 6 to 10

Prepare to be WOWED out of your comfy red seats in this 70-minute JAM-PACKED SPECTACULAR featuring hilarious, raucous comedy, mind-bending illusions, stunningly dangerous stunts seen on stages all across the globe and just a cheeky hint of nudity!

After winning numerous awards at Fringes across the country with their 2 family magic shows - The Greatest Magic Show and CIRCUS - the creative minds Sam and Justin are now getting set to completely flip the script on what you would expect from your typical magic show - replacing the bunnies and top hats with raw comedy and sex appeal! Oh and did we mention FREE DRINKS for all the volunteers? Yes you read that right - join the magicians on stage and the next drink is on them!

"We have painstakingly put together completely original routines, bringing together a range of disciplines to deliver a show that is sure to leave an impression. We guarantee the people of Melbourne have never seen anything like this before!" says Showman, Sam Hume.

Bookings: www.melbournemagicfestival.com


