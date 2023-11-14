Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Australia - Melbourne Awards

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM Returns to Melbourne Next Month

Performances run 16 December 2023 to 11 February 2024.

By: Nov. 14, 2023

POPULAR

Cheeky Cast Announced For Melbourne Season Of A VERY NAUGHTY CHRISTMAS Photo 1 Cheeky Cast Announced For Melbourne Season Of A VERY NAUGHTY CHRISTMAS
Jerry Seinfeld Returns To Australia In June 2024 For A National Tour Photo 2 Jerry Seinfeld Returns To Australia In June 2024 For A National Tour
Audra McDonald To Tour Australia In 2024 Photo 3 Audra McDonald To Tour Australia In 2024
Malthouse Theatre's Immersive Theatre Production HOUR OF THE WOLF Extends Season For A Sec Photo 4 Malthouse Theatre's Immersive Theatre Production HOUR OF THE WOLF Extends Season For A Second Time

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM Returns to Melbourne Next Month

An Australian Shakespeare Company classic and the jewel in the Shakespeare comedy crown, A Midsummer Night's Dream is returning to Melbourne this year to dazzle and delight audiences of all ages.

Starring Alison Whyte as Bottom and Nicole Nabout as Titania, theatregoers will be transported to the enchanting world full of laughter and comedy that is The Australian Shakespeare Company’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream like you’ve never seen it before. 

Set against the picturesque backdrop of the Royal Botanic Gardens Victoria, Melbourne Gardens, lit up and sparkling at night, will be taken on a riotous ride through the world of lovers, fairies and fools from 16 December 2023 until 11 February 2024.

The Australian Shakespeare Company Artistic Director, Glenn Elston OAM, said, “We’ve reimagined A Midsummer Night’s Dream in a way that makes it even more accessible and in step with todays world. It is a rare opportunity to present a play that concerns itself with themes so relevant to the current state of the world and reflective of the never changing effects of the human condition. 

It is a wonderful experience to enjoy art and nature together under the stars, bonding with the performers as we all experience the same open air conditions and go on the adventure with the characters in a more immersive style without the restrictions of a normal theatre. Let us take you on a riotous ride through the interwoven world of Lovers, Fairies and Fools set against the picturesque botanic gardens as you enjoy a picnic with your loved ones.”

“When the feuding king and queen of the fairies cross paths with a quartet of runaway lovers, and a group of tradesmen attempt to rehearse a play, one night in the enchanted forest becomes one wild ride,“ Elston continued. “Love triangles and transformations occur with hilarious consequences when fairies magically meddle in the lives of mortals.”

The Australian Shakespeare Company’s “Shakespeare Under the Stars” program offers something for everyone, having fast become an unmissable summer tradition for Melbournians and visitors alike. Theatregoers are welcome to bring along a picnic of their own or take advantage of the on-site bar and catering which is available to pre-order online and delivered directly on the evening of the performance. High and low chairs are also available for hire at the venue.




RELATED STORIES - Australia - Melbourne

1
Audra McDonald To Tour Australia In 2024 Photo
Audra McDonald To Tour Australia In 2024

Broadway superstar Audra McDonald, known for her roles in 'The Good Fight' and 'Private Practice,' is set to tour Australia in 2024. Don't miss the chance to see the most Tony Awarded Performer in Broadway history live in concert.

2
CLEOS STRATOS Comes to Cracked Actors Theatre This Week Photo
CLEO'S STRATOS Comes to Cracked Actors Theatre This Week

Cracked Actors Theatre (CAT) presents 'Cleo’s Stratos', the Thief who stole the Chariot of Helios. Performances run 15-26 November.

3
Brenna Harding and Carlos Sanson Jr. To Join THE DICTIONARY OF LOST WORDS in Melbourne Photo
Brenna Harding and Carlos Sanson Jr. To Join THE DICTIONARY OF LOST WORDS in Melbourne

Sydney Theatre Company and State Theatre Company South Australia have announced that Logie winner and AACTA nominee Brenna Harding will take on the role of Esme Nicholl alongside rising star Carlos Sanson Jr. as Gareth/Mr Crane in the upcoming Melbourne season of The Dictionary of Lost Words.

4
Malthouse Theatres Immersive Theatre Production HOUR OF THE WOLF Extends Season For A Seco Photo
Malthouse Theatre's Immersive Theatre Production HOUR OF THE WOLF Extends Season For A Second Time

After selling out its initial three week season and extending until 3 December, Malthouse Theatre's immersive theatre production HOUR OF THE WOLF is now extending its season for a second time, performing until 17 December.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Hear Timothée Chalamet Sing 'Pure Imagination' in WONKA Preview Video
Hear Timothée Chalamet Sing 'Pure Imagination' in WONKA Preview
Watch Hannah Waddingham & Jason Sudeikis Perform 'Shallow' Video
Watch Hannah Waddingham & Jason Sudeikis Perform 'Shallow'
Watch Highlights of Danny and Lucy DeVito in I NEED THAT on Broadway Video
Watch Highlights of Danny and Lucy DeVito in I NEED THAT on Broadway
View all Videos

Australia - Melbourne SHOWS
Cleos Stratos in Australia - Melbourne Cleos Stratos
Cracked Actors Theatre (CAT) (11/15-11/26)Tracker
King Lear in Australia - Melbourne King Lear
Arts Centre Melbourne (7/25-8/11)
ON/OFF in Australia - Melbourne ON/OFF
National Institute of Circus Arts (11/28-12/02)
Outback Adventures in Australia - Melbourne Outback Adventures
St Kilda Botanical Gardens (12/09-12/23)
A Midsummer Night's Dream in Australia - Melbourne A Midsummer Night's Dream
Canberra Theatre Centre (4/25-5/11)
Dogfight in Australia - Melbourne Dogfight
Chapel Off Chapel (12/09-11/26)
Bliss an exhibition in Australia - Melbourne Bliss an exhibition
Inner Essence (11/23-12/16)
RENT in Australia - Melbourne RENT
State Theatre, Arts Centre Melbourne (2/17-2/25)
Elvis: A Musical Revolution in Australia - Melbourne Elvis: A Musical Revolution
Athenaeum Theatre (10/03-12/17)
The Merchant of Venice in Australia - Melbourne The Merchant of Venice
St Kilda Botanical Gardens (12/01-12/23)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You