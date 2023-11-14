A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM Returns to Melbourne Next Month

An Australian Shakespeare Company classic and the jewel in the Shakespeare comedy crown, A Midsummer Night's Dream is returning to Melbourne this year to dazzle and delight audiences of all ages.

Starring Alison Whyte as Bottom and Nicole Nabout as Titania, theatregoers will be transported to the enchanting world full of laughter and comedy that is The Australian Shakespeare Company’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream like you’ve never seen it before.

Set against the picturesque backdrop of the Royal Botanic Gardens Victoria, Melbourne Gardens, lit up and sparkling at night, will be taken on a riotous ride through the world of lovers, fairies and fools from 16 December 2023 until 11 February 2024.

The Australian Shakespeare Company Artistic Director, Glenn Elston OAM, said, “We’ve reimagined A Midsummer Night’s Dream in a way that makes it even more accessible and in step with todays world. It is a rare opportunity to present a play that concerns itself with themes so relevant to the current state of the world and reflective of the never changing effects of the human condition.

It is a wonderful experience to enjoy art and nature together under the stars, bonding with the performers as we all experience the same open air conditions and go on the adventure with the characters in a more immersive style without the restrictions of a normal theatre. Let us take you on a riotous ride through the interwoven world of Lovers, Fairies and Fools set against the picturesque botanic gardens as you enjoy a picnic with your loved ones.”

“When the feuding king and queen of the fairies cross paths with a quartet of runaway lovers, and a group of tradesmen attempt to rehearse a play, one night in the enchanted forest becomes one wild ride,“ Elston continued. “Love triangles and transformations occur with hilarious consequences when fairies magically meddle in the lives of mortals.”

The Australian Shakespeare Company’s “Shakespeare Under the Stars” program offers something for everyone, having fast become an unmissable summer tradition for Melbournians and visitors alike. Theatregoers are welcome to bring along a picnic of their own or take advantage of the on-site bar and catering which is available to pre-order online and delivered directly on the evening of the performance. High and low chairs are also available for hire at the venue.