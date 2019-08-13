A MIDNIGHT VISIT Extension Announced

Australia's first large-scale immersive theatre experience has extended its Melbourne season by four weeks in a response to popular demand. With its first two weeks selling out and audiences raving, A Midnight Visitwill now run over 11 weeks until 13 October 2019.



Created and produced by Broad Encounters, A Midnight Visit is a boundary-pushing, promenade-style theatre, which has brought to life a new kind of entertainment for the Australian public to discover and enjoy. Inside the two-storey venue, audiences are free to explore 36 themed rooms, interact with props and art installations, and create their own journeys. Inspired by the world and works of gothic master, Edgar Allan Poe, A Midnight Visit also features 11 multidisciplinary performers, who animate and enrich the space with cabaret, circus, text-based recitations, contemporary dance and song.



"We have been working towards a special Melbourne season for over 12 months and we couldn't be more thrilled with the response to this epic piece of immersive theatre," says co-creator and the show's creative producer, Kirsten Siddle. "It's clear there is an audience that is eager for non-traditional theatrical experiences and who want to experience something extraordinary. A show like this requires immense courage, creativity and stamina from the entire production team, as well as our partners, and Melbourne's response is the best acknowledgement we could have hoped for."



Danielle Harvey, co-creator and the show's director, adds: "This uniquely Melbourne production allows audiences to choose their own journey through our wonderland. They may delight in exploring the many sets and props or they may choose to follow one of our characters through the dozens of scenes. There is no right or wrong way to experience A Midnight Visitand everyone will engage differently. Our diverse cast delight in this engagement each night and are loving every minute of the show's season thus far."



A Midnight Visit premiered in Sydney in 2018 and was presented as part of Perth's FRINGE WORLD festival earlier this year, where it earned multiple five-star reviews. So captivated have audiences been by its playful possibilities, bold vision and intricate design, that many have already booked to see the show again. Previous season attendees have even flown interstate to experience it again.



One of these is Steffne Nel, who saw the show five times in Perth.



"A Midnight Visit transcended any idea I previously held about what theatre could be or become," says Steffne. "Every part of my being took delight in all the twists and turns, scenes and encounters that evoked each and every sense - perhaps even one's sixth sense. Knowing there was so much more to explore and discover both within the space and tales being told drew me back for more. I've been bewitched by a reoccurring dream unlike no other."



Melbourne locals have responded in kind - "[An] absolute must do," writes Myk Carroll in a Facebook review. "So glad Australia is finally getting this sort of entertainment and it's definitely setting the bar high for future immersive productions in Australia."



A Midnight Visit is showing at 222 Macaulay Road in North Melbourne.

BROAD ENCOUNTERS PRESENTS

A MIDNIGHT VISIT

30 July - 13 October 2019

www.amidnightvisit.com





