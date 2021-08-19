aGLIFFÂ Announces Changes To In-Person Events And Screenings For Prism 34

Austin's oldest film festival, aGLIFF (All Genders, Lifestyles, and Identities Film Festival) announces changes to the schedule and access availability for screenings and special events for PRISM 34 taking place August 26 - September 6, 2021.

A statement from aGLIFF Artistic Director Bears Rebecca FontÃ© and Interim Board President Todd Hogan-Sanchez:

Our team has been monitoring the evolving circumstances surrounding rising COVID-19 cases over the past couple of weeks. We have spoken with our venues, our sponsors, and some of our members and are making some changes to this year's PRISM 34 Film Festival as a precaution to keep our community safe.

To better manage the festival, keeping health and safety top of mind, we are making some adjustments to streamline in-person screenings to one location with the exception of our closing night outdoor drive-in. This will enable us to better manage capacity and limit large gatherings. What does this mean? It means the festival is still happening - we just have some new ways and options to attend!

Fortunately, we decided early in this process to remain committed to a strong virtual program for this year's festival. You can expect all the same excitement and connection we delivered last year - including virtual events like DJ Mel's Living Room Dance Party, The Big Queer Quiz Thing, aGLIFF's Virtual Happy Hour with Dixie Longate, and others. Plus, almost our entire program of over 90 films playing this year's festival will be available to badge holders and ticket buyers anywhere in the United States.

Oh! And we're still planning an outrageous time for our closing weekend Drive-In & Drag event featuring a screening of Sh*t & Champagne including a live talkback with D'Arcy Drollinger and a grand drag show finale hosted by Austin drag icon Nadine Hughes at Pioneer Farms on Sunday, September 5 at 6:00 pm.

We are all heartbroken that we've had to alter our plans for a grand in-person festival experience this year. But we remain committed to making these remarkable films and events available to our entire community, at home or at the theatre. We humbly ask for your continued support of the festival and organization during these trying times. You can help us ensure that LGBTQ+ stories continue to be told on film by donating now at agliff.org/donate.

The Opening Night screening of the North American premiere of Blitzed: The 80s Blitz Kids Story and Queer Black Voices screenings will now take place at the Galaxy Theatres Austin and will also be added to the virtual lineup along with additional films including Centerpiece film Boulevard! A Hollywood Story. Legacy Honoree Madeleine Olnek's 2011 feature Codependent Lesbian Space Alien Seeks Same will move to a virtual screening only with a live Q&A.

Selected films originally offered as in-person only may also now be available for virtual screenings. Please check a list of films available along with the full schedule at agliff.org.

Special events such as the Opening Night Party as well as all events previously scheduled at the W Austin Hotel, including the Silent Cinema Disco, are now cancelled. The Big Queer Quiz Thing will be available via the virtual platform only and not in-person as previously promoted. The Bourbon & Barbecue fundraiser will be postponed to a later date.

THE FOLLOWING SCREENINGS HAVE CHANGED VENUE:

Opening Night screening of Blitzed: The 80s Blitzed Kids Story will move from the Paramount Theatre to Galaxy Theatres Austin.

Queer Black Voices screening will move from The Carver Museum to Galaxy Theatres Austin.

Codependent Lesbian Space Alien Seeks Same will now be virtual screening only and will include a special live Q&A.

THE FOLLOWING IN-PERSON EVENTS HAVE BEEN CANCELLED:

Opening Night Party at the the Paramount Theatre has been cancelled.

Silent Cinema Disco at the W Hotel Austin has been cancelled.

THE FOLLOWING EVENTS ARE NOW VIRTUAL ONLY:

DJ Watch in-person Dance Party at the W Hotel Austin is now virtual ONLY.

Big Queer Quiz Thing in-person portion at Austin Eastciders is now virtual ONLY.

THE FOLLOWING EVENTS ARE NOW POSTPONED:

Queer Black Voices dinner will be postponed to a later date.

Bourbon & Barbecue fundraiser will be postponed to a later date.

Full schedule for aGLIFF's PRISM 34 is available agliff.org/schedule.

Full list of events for PRISM 34 is available at agliff.org/events.

Full list of films and descriptions is available HERE.

More information on PRISM can be found at agliff.org/prism.

aGLIFF has reduced capacity and has moved all in-person screenings to one venue with the exception of the closing night outdoor drive in. All in-person events are now virtual only.

The following policies are in place effective immediately for those who wish to attend in-person. We are offering festival goers the option to show proof of vaccination, or a negative COVID-19 test result dated within 48-hours of the event you wish to attend. Those who do not wish to or cannot attend in-person screenings can enjoy the festival on our virtual platform from anywhere in the United States.

aGLIFF respectfully asks if someone has a temperature, fever, cough, or is not feeling well, that they please refrain from attending. Guests may secure a seat to view films virtually online.

Masks are required when not seated in the theatre, and the venue is committed to thorough cleanings after every screening.

aGLIFF is strongly encouraging people to be vaccinated and wear masks when attending in-person events. Festival organizers will continue to monitor the situation.

Please check the Health and Safety page for the latest information and updates. agliff.org/health-safety

The Queer Black Voices Fund was created in response to the events last year surrounding the deaths of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, and Javier Ambler, among other incidents between police officers and African Americans. The fund has been set up to ensure that queer Black filmmakers, directors, writers, and actors are represented as part of aGLIFF programming every year. The organization will begin awarding grants this year to cover costs associated with submitting and showing qualified films as part of PRISM 34 and aGLIFF's year-round programming. The fund also will be used to cover travel expenses to bring filmmakers to Austin for special events surrounding the festival when possible.

aGLIFF board member, Lenore Shefman of Shefman Law gave the fund a jump start by pledging to match donations made to the Queer Black Voices Fund up to $5,000, which was matched during the 2020 festival. The fund has raised nearly $12,0000 to date and aGLIFF continues to fundraise as part of its ongoing commitment to future Queer Black filmmakers.

TICKETS: aGLIFF encourages fans to consider membership to get the best access and support aGLIFF's year-round programming. Members and badge holders have priority access to reserving tickets for individual films and events upon purchase.

PRISM 34: Badges are available for $125 now. Memberships get the best access, support aGLIFF's year-round programming, and include festival badges and an array of other perks depending on the level. Memberships are available now; Festival badges are on sale now at agliff.org/badges. Single tickets to film screenings start at $12, plus applicable service fees and are on-sale now based on availability. General admission tickets to events are available now at agliff.org/events.

aGLIFF Membership: Memberships start for as low as $25 a month and are available for purchase now. Memberships can be paid up front or in monthly installments. Memberships include festival badges and an array of other perks depending on the level and range in price from $300 to $2500 and above. Memberships are available now agliff.org/members.