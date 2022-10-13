aGLIFF to Present QUEER SPECTRUM Screenings & More Special Events for October and November

Austin's oldest film festival, aGLIFF has announced the Queer Spectrum screenings for October and November 2022, along with special events and community screenings throughout both months.

Queer Spectrum Screening are open to aGLIFF members and guests for free; individual tickets are available for purchase now at agliff.org/queer-spectrum. Tickets for special events and community screenings are also available HERE.

OCTOBER & NOVEMBER 2022 QUEER SPECTRUM SCREENINGS

BESTIES (LES MEILLEURES) | OCTOBER 26, 2022

BESTIES (LES MEILLEURES) | France | 2021 | 80 minutes | French with English subtitles

Director & Screenwriter: Marion Desseigne Ravel | Producers: Agnès Vallée, Emmanuel Barraux, Delphine Schmit | Starring: Lina El Arabi, Esther Rollande

The Galaxy Theatre | 6700 Middle Fiskville Rd. | Austin 78752

7:00 p.m. Screening

It's summertime in Paris and Nedjma is spending her days drifting between the local community centre and hanging out with her squad, who are planning a much-anticipated trip to the beach. However, everything changes when her path collides with Zina, the newly arrived cousin of the leader of a rival squad. Nedjima and Zina are destined to be mortal enemies. But through a shared love of music and an instant spark, a very different relationship begins to brew. Will Nedjima's loyalties ultimately lie with her squad or her first love? With characters that are first-generation children of immigrants inhabiting a Paris council estate, Besties is a fresh coming-of-age story focusing on teen girls whose stories are rarely told in queer cinema. Remixing Romeo and Juliet for the Instagram generation, Marion Desseigne-Ravel's debut feature is an engrossing and touching tale of first love.

PETIT MAL | NOVEMBER 30, 2022

PETIT MAL | Columbia | 2022 | 89 minutes | Spanish with English subtitles

Director/Screenwriter: Ruth Caudeli | Producers: Sara Larrota, Ruth Caudeli, Silvia Varón | Cast: Silvia Varón, Ana María Otálora, Ruth Caudeli

The Galaxy Theatre | 6700 Middle Fiskville Rd. | Austin 78752

7:00 p.m. Screening

Anto, Marti, and Lai are a throuple blissfully living together in a remote house, with nothing but their beloved bundle of dogs keeping them company. When Lai leaves for a work trip, the balance is thrown off and Marti and Anto must adapt to being just the two of them. Suddenly, the dreaminess of their secluded home becomes isolating, and all they have to rely on is each other. In the spirit of honest and vulnerable openness, this semi-autobiographical blend of documentary and fiction from writer-director Ruth Caudeli (Leading Ladies, Prism 34), who also plays Lai, is an invitation to experience the intimate details, both unique and universal, of the ups and downs and shifting dynamics in a polyamorous relationship. It opens with a title card that reads: "This movie is our real fiction."

OCTOBER & NOVEMBER 2022 SPECIAL EVENTS AND COMMUNITY PARTNER SCREENINGS

CHAVELA | OCTOBER 17, 2022

CHAVELA | USA | 2017 | 93 minutes | English

Directors: Catherine Gund, Daresha Kyi | Starring: Chavela Vargas

The Violet Crown | 434 W 2nd Street | Austin 78701

7:00 p.m. Screening

Partner Screening: This screening is part of the CineNoche series with Cine Las Americas.

CHAVELA is the captivating look at the unconventional life of beloved performer Chavela Vargas, whose passionate renditions of Mexican popular music and triumphant return to the stage late in life brought her international fame.



Born in Costa Rica in 1919, Chavela Vargas ran away to Mexico City as a teenager to sing in the streets. By the 1950s, she became a household name in her adopted country, delivering her performances with a raw passion and unique voice. Just as influential were her cultural contributions; Chavela was a bold, rebellious, sexual pioneer who was known for having many female lovers at a time when being out in Mexico was dangerous.



CHAVELA centers around a 1991 interview-- the singer's first public appearance after 15 hard years lost to alcoholism and heartbreak. In the final years of her life, Chavela openly comes out as a lesbian and rises into her momentous third act, becoming a muse to filmmaker Pedro Almodóvar, earning a Lifetime Achievement Grammy, and selling out performances at prestigious concert halls around the world.

GOLDEN DELICIOUS | OCTOBER 28, 2022

GOLDEN DELICIOUS | Canada | 2022 | 120 minutes | English

Writer: Gorrman Lee | Director: Jason Karman | Cast: Cardi Wong, Chris Carson, Parmiss Sehat, Ryan Mah, Leeah Wong, Claudia Kai

The Galaxy Theatre | 6700 Middle Fiskville Rd. | Austin 78752

5:00 p.m. Screening

Community Partner: Austin Film Festival Partner Screening.

When basketball-obsessed Aleks moves in across the street, Asian-Canadian teen Jake finds himself trying out for the basketball team to get his attention in this classic coming-of-age drama set in the digital age.

FOR THE LOVE OF FRIENDS | OCTOBER 29, 2022

FOR THE LOVE OF FRIENDS | US | 2020 | 98 minutes | English

Writer/Director: Cara Consilvio

The Galaxy Theatre | 6700 Middle Fiskville Rd. | Austin 78752

3:30 p.m. Screening

Community Partner: Austin Film Festival Partner Screening.

In 1986, to awaken America to the AIDS crisis and to honor the friends he lost, Brent Nicholson Earle ran the perimeter of the United States. In The American Run for the End of AIDS, Brent runs almost a marathon a day for 20 months straight. After enduring blisters, exhaustion, ignorance, and fear, he returns home to his own HIV diagnosis. Though the run finishes, Brent's activism never stops.

THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW | OCTOBER 29, 2022

THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW | US | 1975 | 100 minutes | English

Director: Jim Sharman | Writers: Richard O'Brien (original musical play), Jim Sharman (screenplay) | Cast: Tim Curry, Susan Sarandon, Meat Loaf, Jeremy Newson, Barry Bostwick

Friends & Allies Brewing | 979 Springdale Rd., #124 | Austin 78702

9:00 p.m. Screening; Bring your own seat

Screening Partners: Rocket Cinema and O'Brien's Orchestra Partner Screening.

On a wild and rain-swept late-November evening, somewhere at an empty stretch of road outside Ohio's merry Denton, blissfully affianced, prudish, boringly innocent young pair Brad Majors (Barry Bostwick) and Janet Weiss (Susan Sarandon) find themselves stranded on their way to visit an ex-tutor. Instead, the couple will inadvertently unearth the cross-dressing Dr. Frank-N-Furter's (Tim Curry's) spooky lair of inexhaustible oddities, just in time to partake in the out-of-this-world mad scientist's proud unveiling of his latest, delightfully extravagant, most daring creation: the ultimate male and the perfect sexy symbol: the flaxen-haired Rocky Horror (Peter Hinwood).

PERFECT STRANGERS | NOVEMBER 13, 2022

PERFECT STRANGERS | Israel | 2021 | 95 minutes | Hebrew with English Subtitles | Texas Premiere

Director: Lior Ashkenazi | Screenwriters: Galit Hoogi, Noa Erenberg | Cast: Avi Greinik, Moran Atias, Rotem Abohav, Hanan Savyon, Yossi Marshak, Shira Naor, Guy Amir

Shalom Austin Performance Center | 7300 Hart Lane | Austin, TX 78731

1:45 p.m. Screening

Community Partner: Austin Jewish Film Festival Partner Screening.

Seven childhood friends with a lot of shared history and experiences, and a mutual death from their past, meet for dinner to watch a rare lunar eclipse. Their standard bourgeois encounter takes an unexpected turn when they start playing a game that will change the course of their lives forever: each text message, call or notification they receive on their phones is revealed for all to see. Betrayals, lies, secrets, and unresolved issues dating back 20 years simmer to the surface and put their long-standing friendships to the test. A superb adaptation of the 2016 Italian film of the same name, the film ends with a major twist.

PERFECT STRANGERS is the directorial debut of acclaimed Israeli movie star Lior Ashkenazi. He will take part in a live-over-Zoom Q&A following the film.

TICKETS: All Queer Spectrum Series screening are FREE for aGLIFF Members and guests who register in advance. "Besties (Les Meillieures)" and "Petit Mal" are $15 for non-members. aGLIFF Members also receive unlimited guest passes to the Queer Spectrum series until further notice. Event registration for members and single tickets is available now at agliff.org/queer-spectrum.

Tickets for the Cines Las America Partner Screening of "Chavela" are $15.00. Tickets to the Rocket Cinema and O'Brien's Orchestra Partner Screening of "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" are $20.00. The Austin Film Festival Partner Screenings of "For the Love of Friends" and "Golden Delicious" are available 20 minutes before screenings. Tickets for the Austin Jewish Film Festival Partner Screening of "Perfect Strangers" are $13.00 in advance. All special events and community partner screening are available HERE.

aGLIFF MEMBERSHIP: Memberships get the best access, support aGLIFF's year-round programming, and include festival badges and an array of other perks depending on the level. Memberships start for as low as $25 a month and are available for purchase now at agliff.org/members.