aGLIFF Hosts PLATONIC & PLATES, a Virtual Evening Including Dinner, Music and the Web Series P L A T O N I C

PLATONIC & PLATES will take place on Wednesday, September 30 at 7:00 pm.

Austin's oldest film festival, The All Genders, Lifestyles, and Identities Film Festival (aGLIFF) announces "Platonic & Plates", a virtual evening including dinner, music and the web series P L A T O N I C with director Erin Buckley and musician Tina G on Wednesday, September 30 at 7:00 pm. Recipes, cocktails, and conversation by Tina G will accompany Buckley's mini-episodes. The evening will conclude with a LIVE Q&A with Buckley and a virtual mini set performed by Tina G to follow.

Most recently at aGLIFF 33: Prism with her short film CC DANCES THE GO-GO, Director Erin C. Buckley will share her web series P L A T O N I C in a unique evening entwining food, friends, conversation, and an intimate performance. P L A T O N I C is a 10-episode series revisiting a pre-pandemic New York, before dating became even more complicated.

In short five- to six-minute vignettes, Olive (Summer Spiro), a gay Brooklynite, and her straight friend, Billy (Ryan King), waft in and out of relationships in their search for connection and intimacy. They navigate the sexual fluidity and boundaries of modern companionship, including open relationships, bisexuality, and flirtatious friends (who may be more than friends).

The web series will be served with a twist by Austin-based Tina G, formerly of the popular hip-hop/pop/soul duo God-des and She, as she shares her cocktail making and culinary skills during the broadcast. Tina will walk viewers through taking their grilled cheese to "the next level" by her cooking segments sprinkled between Buckley's episodes.

Viewers will be able to follow along with Tina, to enjoy their food and drink while watching the web series. Tina G will present a menu of fancy fromage sandwiches along with three delicious takes on a Bloody Mary. Recipes are provided for participants to shop ahead of time. A LIVE Q&A with Buckley and a virtual performance by Tina G will conclude the evening.

Full recipes for the three sandwiches and Bloody Marys are available HERE.

TICKETS: FREE for aGLIFF Members who register in advance. $10 for non-members. Event registration for members and single tickets is available now at agliff.org/2020-screenings.

aGLIFF MEMBERSHIP: Memberships get the best access, support aGLIFF's year-round programming, and include festival badges and an array of other perks depending on the level. Membership Levels range from $300 to $1200. Memberships can be paid up front or in monthly installments. Memberships are available for purchase now at agliff.org/.

