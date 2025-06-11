ZACH Theatre Unveils Cast of Immersive THE WIZARD OF OZ

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



ZACH Theatre has revealed full casting and creative team details for its upcoming production of The Wizard of Oz, running August 13–September 21, 2025 in the Topfer Theatre. This beloved classic will be presented as a fully immersive Zach360 experience, directed by Producing Artistic Director Dave Steakley, with musical direction by Allen Robertson and choreography by Josh Assor.

Featuring a book and lyrics by Jim Eiler and music by Jeanne Bargy and Jim Eiler, The Wizard of Oz is adapted from the original novel by L. Frank Baum and reimagined with audience interactivity, theater-in-the-round staging, and a Western flair. In this reinvention, audiences will journey down yellow brick roads winding throughout the Topfer, surrounded by the magic and mayhem of Oz.

“I’m very excited to create a new fully immersive Zach360 version of The Wizard of Oz, made specifically for families and the young at heart,” said Steakley. “We’re transforming the Topfer into a space where the magic happens not just on stage, but all around you. There’ll be a hoedown in Munchkinland, cowboy-style music from a live band, and interactive moments that invite the audience to help create Glinda’s bubble parade and the Scarecrow’s cornfield. Slip on your boots—we’re not in Kansas anymore.”

Cast

Adult Cast

Moira Poh as Dorothy Gale

Elise Ogden as Auntie Em

Rick Roemer as Uncle Henry / Professor Marvel / The Wizard

Raphe Gilliam as Hunk / Scarecrow

Connor Coughlin as Hickory / Tin Man

Ryan Everett Wood as Zeke / Cowardly Lion

Elora von Rosch as Miss Almira Gulch / The Wicked Witch of the West

Mariel Ardila as Glinda / Ensemble

Ensemble: Ian Bethany, Ryan Sytsema, Caleb Sporrer, Ben Milan-Polisar, Maggie Colleen Anderson, Jenna Napolitano, and Sophie Beck

Alternating Student Cast

Lullaby League: Anais Molin, Madeleine Yang, Hadley Arndt, Ainsley Jones, Annie Curtis, Alexandra Guerrero

Lollipop Guild: Kolbie Schneider, Camille Bergmann, Livie Kass, Caroline Copeland, Vivienne Robichaux, Reagan Roaquin

Mayors: Henry Walk, Rayan Jogee

Barristers: Luke Cantu Gutierrez, Wilder Vail-Gutweiler, Riley Richichi, Lucas Edwards

Creative Team

Director: Dave Steakley

Musical Director: Allen Robertson

Choreographer: Josh Assor

Assistant Choreographer: Brooke Cox

Scenic Design: Stephanie Busing

Costume Design: Susan Branch Towne

Lighting Design: Benjamin Gantose

Sound Design: Joshua Millican

Properties Design: Brady Flock

Hair & Makeup Design: Anna Fugate-Downs

Production Stage Manager (AEA): Caroline Ragland

Assistant Stage Manager (AEA): Brennah Galvin

Assistant Stage Manager: Ezra Rose

Special Events

Pay What You Wish Week: August 13–17

Pride Night: Thursday, August 14 at 7:30 PM

Press Night: Saturday, August 16 at 7:30 PM (RSVP: nicole.shiro@motleycrewmedia.com)

Zachademia Night: Wednesday, August 20 at 7:30 PM

Champagne Opening: Thursday, August 21 at 7:30 PM

ASL Performance: Saturday, September 6 at 2:30 PM

For tickets and more information, visit www.zachtheatre.org.

