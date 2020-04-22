ZACH Theatre Postpones Spring Musical, Gala, And Summer Camps

ZACH Theatre announces additional postponements in the wake of the ongoing COVID-19 health crisis. Spring classes and summer camps move online for the time being.

ZACH's Spring musical, Reunion '85, which was scheduled to begin May 27 has been postponed to the 2020-21 season. Additionally, Summer Camps have been canceled until June 29th, and ZACH's annual gala Red, Hot & Soul, has been rescheduled for September 26, 2020 (previously May 2). The Sound of Music, which begins performances July 15, is still scheduled as planned.

From Producing Artistic Director Dave Steakley regarding season changes and looking to the future:

"Reunion '85 is a highly interactive experience which would not be responsible for us to produce in these times. We look forward to bringing this fun, new musical to Austin next season when we can raise a glass together and shake it on the dance floor. The health and safety of our audiences, staff, and artists is our first priority. We will continue to follow city and state guidelines to make the best decisions possible to protect the well-being of our community."

The revised 2020-21 season will be announced in full in the coming months. Find more information and updated cancellation notices at zachtheatre.org/healthandsafety.

REUNION '85 ticket-holder Instructions

All ticket-holders will receive an email with further instructions. Current Reunion '85 ticket-holders have four options:

Do nothing. If you do nothing, we will move your ticket(s) to a Reunion '85 performance in the new 2020-21 dates.

Apply the value of your ticket as a donation to ZACH Theatre.

Exchange your tickets for a ZACH gift card of the same value.

Request a refund.

SUMMER CAMP Cancellation (through June 29) Instructions

All currently registered families will receive an email with further instructions. Current registrants have three options:

Do nothing. If you do nothing, the value of your camp or class will become a donation to ZACH Education.

Apply the value to a gift certificate for a virtual class, Summer Camp or class in the future.

Request a refund.

ZACH Now!-ZACH is offering digital streaming content in the interim. The full production of last year's Tortoise and Hare is now available to stream on ZACH Theatre's digital streaming platform ZACH Now!, along with clips from past productions of A Christmas Carol, Ragtime, and more. New content will be released weekly for people to enjoy in their homes, at no cost.

ZACH is still taking orders for the remaining shows in their current season, subscriptions for their 2020-21 Season, and virtual classes.

If you would like to show your support now, please visit zachtheatre.org/supportfund to make a donation. All funds will help ensure the return of ZACH artists and employees. Any contribution is greatly appreciated.

THE FOLLOWING EVENTS HAVE BEEN CANCELED OR POSTPONED:

Reunion '85 (Postponed to 2020-21 Season)

Roe (Canceled, all performances)

The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show (Canceled, all performances)

Somebody Loves You, Mr. Hatch (Canceled, all performances)

Spring Break Camps (Canceled)

Summer Camps (Canceled until June 29)

Red, Hot & Soul (Rescheduled to September 26)

Classes are now online

THE FOLLOWING EVENTS ARE CURRENTLY STILL SCHEDULED AS PLANNED:

The Sound of Music (July 15-September 6)

As this situation evolves, ZACH will communicate clearly and directly about their plans and activities so they can continue to offer world class theater in the safest possible environment.

ZACH's staff and artists' hearts go out to all those in the community and around the world who are being impacted by this epidemic.





