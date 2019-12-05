ZACH Theatre Education Presents Open House December 8

Central Texas children are invited to Open House events at both the DOWNTOWN CAMPUS (1510 Toomey Road) or ZACH North Campus (14010 Us 183 Suite 540) on Sunday, December 8th beginning at 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. for students ages 3.5 and up.Open House events will feature group activities throughout the day, onsite registration, and sample classes.

As the premiere professional regional theatre serving thousands of students each year, ZACH's Performing Arts School is committed to excellence. All classes are taught by professionals in the field and train young actors in the process of creating theatre while having fun. Younger classes focus on creativity, confidence, and teamwork, all in a supportive environment. As classes progress, students focus more deeply on performance technique, character creation, and preparation for their own goals.

Visit ZACHTheatre.org/Education for more information regarding this event.





