WONDER OF THE WORLD Austin Premiere Running Through October 24

Kicking-off the 2021 Austin fall theatre season, City Theatre and Beyond August Productions presents Wonder of the World, David Lindsay-Abaire's outrageous comedy that carries one woman on a wild ride in the frantic search for the life that's passed her by.

The production runs two more weekends at Trinity Street Playhouse, October 14 - 24. Thursday - Saturday 8 p.m. Sunday 3 p.m.

WONDER OF THE WORLD. Pulitzer-winning playwright David Lindsay-Abaire's Austin premiere comedy of one woman's outrageous journey that plunges her deep into the unknown.

Nothing will prepare you for the dirty little secret Cass discovers in her husband's sweater drawer. It is so shocking that our heroine has no choice but to flee to the honeymoon capital of the world in a frantic search for the life that's passed her by. It's a wild ride over Niagara Falls in a barrel of laughs as she encounters ever more eccentric fellow travelers, including a blithely suicidal alcoholic, a lonely tour-boat captain, a pair of bungling, bickering private detectives, and a strange caper involving a gargantuan jar of peanut butter, all which pushes her perilously close to the water's edge in a trip she'll never forget.

