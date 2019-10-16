W'ALL Austin Launches During East Austin Studio Tour

W'ALL Austin, a dynamic and ever-evolving art park, music installation and fundraising campaign, is opening to the public with its official launch during this year's East Austin Studio Tour.

Located at Mosaic Sound Collective, an East Austin hub of affordable resources and services for creatives, the W'ALL connects music lovers, musicians and the community to celebrate and create art while fighting for social justice.

"We are reclaiming the idea of a wall," said Tim Wakefield, artist behind the project and founder of Soundwaves Art Foundation. "Not as divisive, but as unifying and strong. This is a movement not just for y'all, but for w'all - we all."

The W'ALL officially opens to the public on Nov. 16. W'ALL Austin is being built by the founders of Soundwaves Art Foundation, a leading music philanthropy foundation and art studio that has worked with over 200 world-famous musicians including Willie Nelson, Pink Floyd and Outkast to generate nearly $2.5 million dollars in donations to social justice causes. The project, located at Mosaic Sound Collective (6400 FM 969 Austin, Texas 78724, off East MLK and 183), will be an official stop on the East Austin Studio Tour, hosting evening parties open to the public. The events will take place from 4 - 8:30 p.m. on Nov. 16 and Nov. 23, displaying the works of local visual artists in the auditorium, as well as a signed collection of Soundwaves art pieces showcasing local and national musicians and bands. The events will feature live music and live artwork, and will be sponsored by Independence Brewing, Tito's Vodka, Garrison Brother's Whiskey and Waterloo Sparkling Water. For more information on W'ALL Austin and their East Austin Studio Tour events, see www.wallaustin.com.



The W'ALL's outdoor music venue will play host to intimate benefit concerts and community programming in conjunction with Mosaic Sound Collective

(Rendering by Campbell Landscape Architecture)

"We're honored to be working with Soundwaves Art Foundation, a wonderful organization that has been doing so much good by giving back to important social causes that we are also aligned with," said Dan Redman, Founder of Mosaic Sound Collective. "This collaboration is such a great fit with our mission of contributing to our community and creative sector, and building a bridge between music and art."

The W'ALL itself is a titular art piece that is an interactive wall, 15 feet tall at its highest point and with plans to extend more than 1000 feet. It will be constructed of mixed mediums including wood and steel, with aluminum "bricks" on the facade each engraved with a song lyric. The public is invited to submit their favorite lyric as a "brick in the wall" for a charitable donation. A small portion of the donation will be taken to cover the costs of production and the rest will be donated to one of Soundwaves marquee charity partners including Children in Conflict, Notes for Notes, The Trevor Project and Mosaic Sound Collective.

"W'ALL Austin seeks to be a one-of-a-kind melding of philanthropy, public art and music fandom that is ever-evolving to create unique experiences, Instagramable photo opportunities, benefit concerts on our outdoor stage and educational programming centered on environmental education and human rights awareness," said Wakefield. "By giving musicians a platform to galvanize their fans to support social causes, W'ALL Austin seeks to raise support in the forms of direct financial contributions and increased awareness to the discussion of social issues. W'ALL Austin will become a one-stop-shop for the music community to display both their love for music and practice their passion for social good."

Robert Smith of The Cure signs Soundwaves Art artwork, created by digitally coloring and shaping the sound waves of "Friday I'm In Love" as artist Tim Wakefield looks on; The Cure were one of four bands performing at ACL to sign Soundwaves Artwork

W'ALL Austin and Soundwaves work in partnership and in tandem with Mosaic Sound Collective. Founded in 2015 by impassioned music lover Dan Redman, Mosaic Sound Collective is a 25,000 square foot Austin campus that provides affordable space and professional services for the creative community. In addition to W'ALL Austin and Soundwaves, Mosaic is home for GRAMMY-award winning producers, recording studios, rehearsal spaces, visual art studios, office spaces, multi-use performance spaces, screen printing facilities, educational programs and skill-based training. Mosaic's holistic model offers assistance and resources in every facet of launching a creative career.

Over 25 independent small businesses currently call Mosaic home, including WIRE Recording, Project ATX6, Rattletree School of Marimba, Scary American Recording, Boss Radio Music Services, Greg Gonzalez (Grupo Fantasma), Walker Lukens, Pecan Street Festival and many more.



In addition to sculptures and a music venue, W'ALL Austin houses a 600 square foot art gallery at Mosaic Sound Collective featuring a custom ceiling made of colored vinyl

W'ALL Austin is a non-profit art complex, music venue, and gathering space in East Austin bringing music lovers, musicians, and the community together to celebrate and create art while fundraising for social justice causes. The project seeks to raise funds for their charity partners by constructing an interactive and experiential wall made of bricks engraved with song lyrics submitted by the public. W'ALL Austin is built by the team behind Soundwaves Art Foundation, a leading music philanthropy foundation that has worked with over 200 world-famous musicians to generate $2.5 million dollars from fanbases spanning Classic Rock to Latin Pop, Metal to EDM. For more information see www.wallaustin.com.

Mosaic Sound Collective is a 25,000 square foot campus located in East Austin providing affordable space and professional services for the creative community. Mosaic is a one-stop resource hub connecting artists to the tools, skills and relationships necessary to support a sustainable career. Mosaic's sustainability model works through a combination of creative industry tenants, Mosaic-owned revenue centers, and collaborative relationships with outside organizations. Proudly powered by artists for artists, Mosaic supports the creative ecosystem through collaboration rather than competition. Mosaic fosters participation in the creative ecosystem by guiding artists through the DIY/bootstrap approach to their career, and rewarding volunteerism in the community. In addition, Mosaic also provides educational services and opportunities including a variety of classes, seminars and hands-on workshops to help build a sustainable career in the arts. For more info, see www.mosaicsoundcollective.com.







