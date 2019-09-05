WAKE UP, BROTHER BEAR! Extends Through December At ZACH Main Campus

After an incredibly successful run with sold out performances at ZACH North and ZACH Main Campus, Wake Up, Brother Bear! will extend through December 21, 2019 at ZACH's main campus in the Whisenhunt Studio under the direction of Carolyn Dellinger from the Magik Theatre in San Antonio.

Performances will start back up September 15, 2019. This will be a final extension since our sibling bears must join their family for hibernation before the holidays.

Tickets: $12 available at the ZACH box office - (512) 476-0541, x1; zachtheatre.org

(Family Friendly) Theatre for the very young uses music, art and hands-on sensory experiences to connect children to literature. We are proud to present Wake Up, Brother Bear!-a unique, intimate production geared toward children ages 6 and under. Watch Brother Bear and Sister Bear experience a full year of glorious seasons: together we see a waterfall melt, meet a butterfly, chase an elusive fish and skate on an icy pond. Children are invited to join the action to help create magical moments





