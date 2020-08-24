Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Vive Les Arts Presents INTO THE WOODS in September

The Brothers Grimm hit the stage with an epic fairytale about wishes, family and the choices we make.

Aug. 24, 2020  
Vive Les Arts will present Into the Woods, September 18-27, 2020.

Purchase tickets at http://www.vlakilleen.org/event/bda8ae07bad4c886503901e56234cb12.

Vive Les Arts is a non-profit 501C3 community theatre in Killeen, one hour northwest of Austin, Texas. They provide quality, live performance, programming for adults and families year around. The theatre has been an established community organization since 1976 and continue to enrich the community with cultural arts.

The Vive Les Arts Societe is dedicated to excellence in the fine arts and to enriching the cultural experience of the citizens of Central Texas through quality presentations.


