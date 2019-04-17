Tickets Now On Sale For DOUBLEWIDE, TEXAS And DOUBT

Cottonwood Shores/Marble Falls/Horseshoe Bay, TX - Tickets are now on sale for the comedy "Doublewide, Texas" by Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope, and Jamie Wooten, and the drama "Doubt: A Parable" by John Patrick Shanley presented by the Hill Country Community Theatre. Reservations can be made by calling (830) 798-8944, online at www.theHCCT.org, or at the box office.

The comedy "Doublewide, Texas" is the fourth show of HCCT's 2018-19 season. The folks of the smallest trailer park in Texas-four doublewides and a shed-are thrown for a loop when the town of Tugaloo wants to annex them. Friends and enemies must work together to survive being swallowed up by "the big guys."

"Doubt: A Parable" is the first in HCCT's Plays for New Audiences series. In this brilliant and powerful Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winning drama, Sister Aloysius, a Bronx school principal, takes matters into her own hands when she suspects the young Father Flynn of improper relations with one of the male students.

"Doublewide, Texas" will open on April 25 and run for three weeks through May 12.

"Doubt: A Parable" with be shown for four performances only May 23 through 26.

Performances for both shows will be on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7:30 PM and Sunday matinees at 2:15 PM. Admission is $20 for adults and $10 for students with a valid ID.

The Hill Country Community Theatre is located at 4003 W FM 2147 in Cottonwood Shores, between Marble Falls and Horseshoe Bay, at the traffic light.





