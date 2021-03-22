Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Texas Theatre And Dance Presents RADIANCE - UTNT, Part 2

Radiance follows the story of a few individuals who want more from a city in economic flux than it promises to give them.

Mar. 22, 2021  

Texas Theatre And Dance Presents RADIANCE - UTNT, Part 2

Texas Theatre and Dance presents RADIANCE as part of UTNT (UT New Theatre), Part Two.

Set in a growing metropolitan city in the midst of an economic transition, Radiance follows the story of a few individuals who want more from the city than it promises to give them: Aria, a high-end escort, orchestrates an escape from her gruesome life in an elite brothel while Dina, a physically disabled young woman, rebels for love that will open her world beyond an isolated bedroom in the middle of a suburban wasteland. As Stanley, an aspiring young entrepreneur, arrives in the city to climb the ladder of a booming textile industry, we witness the consequences of economic progression on the inequity of gender roles in a developing society.

Performance times are March 26 and 28 at 7:30 p.m. Radiance will be available on-demand following the livestreamed performances March 29-April 10.

All performances in the 2020/2021 Texas Theatre and Dance season will be presented virtually. Details about how to stream performances will be made available at: JoinTheDrama.org

All ticketing for the 2020/2021 Season will be available at pay-what-you-can pricing; minimum ticket price is $5.00. More information about ticketing is available at: theatredance.utexas.edu/ticketing.


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
5, 6, 7, 8 Tank Top
Stage Crew Unisex Jacket
Next On Stage Sweatshirt

Related Articles View More Austin Stories
Oak Park Festival Theatre Returns To Austin Gardens Outdoor Stage July 17 Photo

Oak Park Festival Theatre Returns To Austin Gardens Outdoor Stage July 17

Hill Country Community Theatre Celebrates Reopening with LOVE SPRINGS ETERNAL Photo

Hill Country Community Theatre Celebrates Reopening with LOVE SPRINGS ETERNAL

The Texas Repertory Theatre Co. Presents TENDERLY: The Rosemary Clooney Musical Photo

The Texas Repertory Theatre Co. Presents TENDERLY: The Rosemary Clooney Musical

Austin Opera Presents TOSCA at the Racetrack Photo

Austin Opera Presents TOSCA at the Racetrack


More Hot Stories For You

  • The Texas Repertory Company Presents TENDERLY: The Rosemary Clooney Musical
  • Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit Houston – On Now!
  • Alley Theatre's Virtual Stage Presents a Collection of Contemporary Plays for the Spring
  • Opera in the Heights Returns to Live In-Person Events With Two Upcoming Concerts