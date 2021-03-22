Texas Theatre And Dance Presents RADIANCE - UTNT, Part 2

Texas Theatre and Dance presents RADIANCE as part of UTNT (UT New Theatre), Part Two.

Set in a growing metropolitan city in the midst of an economic transition, Radiance follows the story of a few individuals who want more from the city than it promises to give them: Aria, a high-end escort, orchestrates an escape from her gruesome life in an elite brothel while Dina, a physically disabled young woman, rebels for love that will open her world beyond an isolated bedroom in the middle of a suburban wasteland. As Stanley, an aspiring young entrepreneur, arrives in the city to climb the ladder of a booming textile industry, we witness the consequences of economic progression on the inequity of gender roles in a developing society.

Performance times are March 26 and 28 at 7:30 p.m. Radiance will be available on-demand following the livestreamed performances March 29-April 10.

All performances in the 2020/2021 Texas Theatre and Dance season will be presented virtually. Details about how to stream performances will be made available at: JoinTheDrama.org

All ticketing for the 2020/2021 Season will be available at pay-what-you-can pricing; minimum ticket price is $5.00. More information about ticketing is available at: theatredance.utexas.edu/ticketing.