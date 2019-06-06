The TexARTS Professional Series presents, Annie. Performances in Lakeway will be July 12- August 4. Annie is a perfect family-friendly musical with book by Thomas Meehan, music by Charles Strouse, and lyrics by Martin Charnin. All performances are at the Kam & James Morris Theatre in Lakeway.

Little Orphan Annie charms the hearts of everyone she meets despite her next to nothing start in 1930's New York City. Annie ran on Broadway for six years and was the winner of seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical. Based on the popular stories of "Little Orphan Annie," by Harold Gray, this heartwarming musical is a must-see event in Lakeway this summer.

The title role of Annie will be shared by Luciana Marinari* and Danielle Guilbot. The cast features Robert Faires as Oliver Warbucks, the billionaire businessman with a warm heart but a tough exterior. Kerry McGinnis as Miss Hannigan the bawdy alcoholic orphanage director. Jackson Pant plays Rooster Hannigan, the scheming, slime ball, small time con-artist brother of Miss Hannigan. The cast includes Kate Brimmer (Grace), Susannah Crowell (Lily), Jessica Askey (Ensemble), Joshua Bippert (Ensemble), Autumn Hodge (Ensemble), Joseph Landis (Ensemble), Olivia Rose McCain (Ensemble), Creighton Moench (Ensemble), Macy Rex (Ensemble). The orphans will be played by Claire Butler*, Susan Crumbley*, Niesha Guilbot, Hayden Hanks*, Reese Hanks*, Jillian Hunter*, and Bela Iglesias*.

Several *TexARTS Academy students make up the cast of Annie as well as some academy alumni. The TexARTS Academy offers year-round technique classes in dance, voice, acting, and more. Annie marks the professional debut of these Academy students and TexARTS is thrilled to showcase this vibrant young talent.

"Producing this show is a historical moment for the TexARTS Professional Series. We often get the opportunity to feature Academy alumni in our professional shows, but showcasing talented young actresses training in the academy will show the community the excellence in arts education training TexARTS is providing area youth." said Jarret Mallon, TexARTS Executive Director and Executive Producer.

"TexARTS is a place that prides itself on introducing musical theatre to performers of all ages. Annie gives us the opportunity for musical theatre students to have rehearsal and stage time with professional actors and creatives. Our talented cast of professionals are role models for many of our academy students." said Mallon.

Joey Banks directs the show. A professor of theatre at Southwestern University, his work as an actor and director has earned him multiple B. Iden Payne and Austin Critics Table Awards nominations. New York-based choreographer, Christopher Shin from the Broadway production of Mary Poppins returns to TexARTS for his second summer in Lake Travis. His energetic show-stopping choreography was last seen in TexARTS' Grease. Award-winning music director, Susan Finnigan serves as the production's musical director.

The creative team includes Zac Crofford (scenic design), Chris Arthur (costume design), Jeff Miller (sound design), Clara Cable (properties design) and Maria Neff (stage manager).

TexARTS continues its fifth season in the Professional Series. Under the executive leadership of Jarret Mallon, the theatre pursues a mission of serving as an arts education and performance destination that builds character, professionalism, and careers. TexARTS strives to bring high-quality entertainment and arts education to the Lake Travis Community.

The Champagne Opening Night performance is Friday, July 12 beginning at 7:30PM. Following the performance there will be a champagne toast and opening night reception with the cast and creatives.

Join TexARTS to celebrate its exciting upcoming season. Following Annie, will be Little Shop of Horrors (October 4-20), A Cool Yule (December 13-21), and The Marvelous Wonderettes: Dream On (February 14- March 1.) Season tickets are sold out, but 3-show packs are still available by contacting the Box Office.

All performances are held at the intimate Kam & James Morris Theatre at TexARTS' Erin Doherty Studios, 2300 Lohman's Spur, Suite #160, Lakeway, TX. The lounge opens one hour prior to curtain and offers beer, wine, and light snacks.

Show times: July 12, 13, 17-20, 24-27, 31, and August 1-4 at 7:30 pm. July 13, 14, 21, 28 and August 4 at 2:00 pm.

Single tickets start at $43. Single tickets are available by calling TexARTS Box Office at 512-852-9079 x101 or at www.tex-arts.org. Box Office hours are from 11am-5pm Monday-Friday. All ages are welcome and parking is free. Group rates for groups of 10 or more are available by contacting the Box Office. Run time is about 120 minutes.

TexARTS, the Lake Travis nonprofit for the visual and performing arts, offers completely staged professional productions and is a performing and visual arts educational academy. TexARTS is proud to employ hundreds of professional regional actors, musicians and artistic staff living here in Austin.





