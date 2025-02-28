THE COVER OF LIFE Comes to City Theatre Austin

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



City Theatre Austin will continue the 2025 spring theatre season with R.T. Robinson's deeply moving play The Cover of Life. The stage production runs March 21 – April 6 at Genesis Creative Collective.

“I started out a good woman with a big heart. We all do. But love ain't enough. Love can't change character.” – Aunt Ola, The Cover of Life

World War II has erupted, and conflicts have begun overseas and at home. Three newly married brides in rural Louisiana have each married a Cliffert brother and living under their mother-in-law's roof as the men are off fighting in the war. While they keep the home fires burning, a local news article about these young wives attracts the attention of Life Magazine and it is decided the story of the devoted trio belongs on the cover. War correspondent Kate Miller is assigned to the story, and though she views doing a "women's piece" as a career setback, Miller accepts her first cover story and embarks on a greater journey than she has anticipated. Based on true events in the life of playwright R.T. Robinson – and told with such charm, heartache, and hope - The Cover of Life is a deeply moving story about three women and their struggle to find love, loyalty, and self-worth.

Produced for Women's History Month, the production is under the direction of Artistic Director Andy Berkovsky and features the cast of Dawn Erin, Terri Bennett, Nicole Elliot, Holley Garrison, Angela Mata, Rosy Porter-Witschi, and Jesse Ray Payne. Celebrating its 19th Season, City Theatre is an Austin-based, not-for-profit arts organization and is sponsored in part by the Austin Creative Alliance and the Cultural Arts Division of the City of Austin. Founded in 2006, the company has been recognized by the Austin Critics Table Awards, the B. Iden Payne Awards, the Central Texas Excellence in Theatre Awards, BroadwayWorld Austin, Central Texas Live Theatre, and has twice been voted “Best Theatre Company” by Austin American-Statesman's Austin 360. CTC is dedicated to providing a quality, reputable, and diverse public theatre and Stage Entertainment experience that is accessible to all artists and the entire Austin community. CTC continues to offer its student and group discount ticket program for any show. Put a little theatre in your life!

